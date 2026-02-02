The government says Canadians should judge it by their experience at the grocery store. That invitation did not age well.

On February 2, the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer released its costing of the newly announced Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, a renamed and expanded version of the GST credit introduced under Bill C-19. The numbers are clear. The policy will cost $12.4 billion over six years. It will add to the federal deficit. And it will not reduce grocery prices.

That last part matters, even if the government would prefer it not be emphasized.

The program has two parts. First, a one-time payment in 2025–26 equal to 50 percent of the annual GST credit, costing $3.1 billion, to be paid out by June. Second, a permanent 25 percent increase to the GST credit lasting five years starting in July 2026, costing $9.25 billion. The total cost runs through the 2030–31 fiscal year and steadily approaches $1.9 billion annually by the end of the period.

The PBO’s language is precise and restrained, which is exactly why it is so revealing. The office explicitly states it does not expect a significant behavioural impact. That is economist shorthand for something simple. This policy will not change prices. It will not increase competition. It will not expand food supply. It will not make groceries cheaper. It will move money from taxpayers to recipients and stop there.

The PBO also confirms that the measure represents a deterioration of the budgetary balance, meaning higher spending with no offsetting revenue. This is not temporary relief. It becomes embedded spending at a time when inflation in food, rent, and services remains well above the Bank of Canada’s target.

The mechanics are worth noting. To prevent more people from qualifying for the one-time payment, the government doubled the phase-in and phase-out rates. In other words, eligibility was carefully engineered so that the program looks generous without expanding the pool. The government changed the name, increased the cost, and preserved the same structural limits.

The PBO’s costing also excludes additional federal benefit expansions proposed elsewhere. That means $12.4 billion is not a ceiling. It is a floor.

None of this contradicts what Canadians already know from their receipts. Food inflation remains elevated. Grocery prices rose five percent year over year at the end of 2025. Restaurant prices rose even faster. Coffee prices surged more than 30 percent. Beef climbed into the double digits. These are not abstract statistics. They are daily expenses.

The government’s answer is a rebate that arrives months later and does nothing to alter the forces driving prices up. Lets be clear this is not price relief. This is income support after the fact, financed by borrowing, during an inflationary period.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer did not editorialize. It did not speculate. It simply counted. And what it counted was billions in new spending with no mechanism to make food cheaper.

If Canadians are supposed to judge the government by what happens at the grocery store, the verdict is already in. The shelves are not getting cheaper. The bill is getting higher. And now the deficit is too.