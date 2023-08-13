Canada's Housing Crisis: When Numbers Speak Louder Than Words
Trudeau's Oversight: How Ignoring Crucial Data Led to an Imminent Housing and Economic Conundrum
In an era where truth and fiction are becoming harder to distinguish, numbers remain a constant that can't be brushed aside. Canada's housing predicament is a glaring reminder of this fact. It lays bare the Trudeau government's miscalculations and the severe repercussions of prioritizing ambition over simple arithmetic.
The Opposition with Dan Knight is …