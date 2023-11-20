Canada's Immigration Quandary: Navigating a Housing Crisis and Economic Realities
Exploring the Impact of 500,000 New Immigrants on Canada's Housing Shortage, Economic Growth, and the Controversial Policy Decisions of the Trudeau Government
Today, we're delving into the astonishing and potentially catastrophic policy of the Canadian government to usher in 500,000 immigrants in 2025 and 2026, amidst an escalating housing crisis. It's a scenario that defies logic: on one hand, Canada grapples with a dire shortage of housing, and on the other, its government seems intent on exacerbating the p…