On Friday, the federal government quietly released the latest Labor Force Survey, and buried in the numbers is a simple reality: Canada is losing steam. In January 2026, employment fell by 25,000 jobs and the employment rate slipped to 60.8%. That is not a booming labor market; that is a country slowly moving in the wrong direction.

You will hear government spokespeople boast that the unemployment rate “fell” to 6.5%. What they will not emphasize is why that happened. The rate went down mainly because fewer people even bothered to look for work. When Canadians give up on the job hunt, they disappear from the unemployment statistics, but they do not disappear from reality. That is a sign of discouragement, not prosperity.

Look more closely at who is being hurt. Among core-aged women, those between 25 and 54, the backbone of the workforce, employment dropped by 27,000 in a single month. There was little change for other major age and sex groups, which means this hit was concentrated. These are often women balancing work, family, and soaring living costs, and they are the ones being pushed out of stable employment first.

The story gets worse when you separate the real economy from the political one. Private-sector employment fell by 52,000 jobs in January, a 0.4% drop. At the same time, public-sector employment actually went up by 13,000 jobs, and self-employment increased by 14,000. In plain language, businesses that have to earn their money in the marketplace are cutting jobs, while the taxpayer-funded state grows and more people are pushed into more precarious, self-employed or gig-style work.

Then there is the sector breakdown, which tells you exactly where the pain is landing. Manufacturing lost 28,000 jobs in January, a 1.5% decline. Educational services shed another 24,000 jobs, also down 1.5%. Public administration dropped 10,000 jobs, a 0.8% decline. These are not abstract percentages; they are factories, classrooms, and government offices where people once had predictable pay-cheques and now do not. Manufacturing, in particular, is a critical part of any advanced economy. When you make it harder to produce things here, through high costs, heavy regulation, and uncertain investment conditions, you should not be surprised when those jobs vanish.

Regional numbers show exactly who is dragging the country down. Ontario alone lost 67,000 jobs in January, a drop of 0.8% in one province. Meanwhile, Alberta added 20,000 jobs, up 0.8%. Saskatchewan gained 6,100 jobs, up 1.0%. Newfoundland and Labrador gained 3,800 jobs, up 1.6%. The jobs are bleeding out of the country’s largest province while resource-driven regions, where governments are at least somewhat friendlier to development and work, are still managing to grow.

The wage story is not much comfort. Average hourly wages for employees were up 3.3% over the past year, an increase of $1.18 to $37.17. That might sound decent on paper, but if inflation and housing costs are rising at a similar or higher pace, then those “gains” are just numbers on a page, not more breathing room in a family budget.

Put all of this together and you get a clear picture. Jobs are down overall. The employment rate is down. People are slipping out of the labor force entirely. Private-sector businesses are cutting tens of thousands of positions while the public sector expands. Manufacturing is shrinking. Ontario is losing jobs by the tens of thousands while places like Alberta and Saskatchewan add them. None of this looks like competent economic stewardship. It looks like a government leaning on the public payroll and statistics while the productive core of the country weakens.

That is why this was slipped out late on a Friday. These are not numbers the Liberals want examined in daylight, especially with Mark Carney now at the helm. For a former central banker and global finance insider, this is a remarkably weak performance. The private economy is shrinking, workers are dropping out, and manufacturing is bleeding jobs, yet Canadians are told to trust the “experts.” This is what Liberal economic management looks like in practice: polished credentials at the top, deteriorating conditions on the ground, and a political class hoping no one notices until the next news cycle. It matters to the people who lost their jobs, to those who stopped looking because it felt pointless, and to anyone watching their province slide backwards while being lectured that they have never had it so good.