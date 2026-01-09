November was supposed to be proof that the labour market had turned a corner. December quietly pulled that claim apart.

When Statistics Canada released the latest Labour Force Survey, the headline looked harmless enough. Employment “little changed,” up just 8,200 jobs. But that’s exactly the problem. After three months of gains heading into the end of the year, the Canadian labour market didn’t advance. It stalled. And underneath that flat headline, conditions clearly worsened.

The most important number isn’t jobs created. It’s people who couldn’t find work. In December, the number of unemployed Canadians jumped by 73,000 in a single month. The unemployment rate rose from 6.5 per cent in November to 6.8 per cent. That move alone wipes out much of the progress made in the fall and tells you the labour market isn’t tightening. It’s loosening.

What makes this shift more concerning is who is being affected. Youth employment fell sharply. Canadians aged 15 to 24 lost 27,000 jobs in December, and the youth unemployment rate climbed to 13.3 per cent. Just one month earlier, youth conditions had been improving. That momentum didn’t survive contact with December’s economy. When young workers are the first to be pushed out, it’s usually a warning sign of broader weakness ahead.

At the same time, job growth came almost entirely from older Canadians. Employment among those aged 55 and over rose by 33,000. That isn’t a sign of a booming, opportunity-rich economy. It’s a sign of cost pressure. More older Canadians are staying in the workforce or returning to it because retirement has become less affordable. When seniors are carrying employment gains while youth are losing ground, the labour market is under strain, not strength.

The quality of jobs also deteriorated. Full-time employment did rise in December, but nearly all of that gain was offset by a sharp drop in part-time work. Canada lost about 42,000 part-time jobs in a single month. For many households, those jobs aren’t optional extras. They’re how families bridge higher food costs, rent, and interest payments. Losing them matters.

Regionally, the picture is uneven but troubling. Quebec added jobs, yet its unemployment rate still rose as more people searched for work. Ontario saw employment flatline for a second straight month while unemployment surged to 7.9 per cent, well above where it stood a year earlier. Alberta lost 14,000 jobs in December, reversing gains from November. These are not isolated blips. They’re signals of a labour market losing traction across multiple provinces at once.

Wages didn’t offer much protection either. Average hourly wage growth slowed slightly in December to 3.4 per cent year over year. With living costs still elevated, that pace doesn’t restore purchasing power. It barely holds the line.

Compare November and December side by side and the story is clear. November looked like stabilization built on residual momentum. December looks like that momentum running out. Employment stopped growing, unemployment jumped, young Canadians were pushed out of work, and older Canadians were pulled back in out of necessity. That isn’t a healthy transition. It’s a warning.