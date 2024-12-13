Canada’s Wealth Crumbles: National Net Worth Drops for Second Straight Quarter
A Statistics Canada report reveals declining real estate values, weakened natural resources, and growing signs of economic imbalance.
A new report from Statistics Canada on the National Balance Sheet and Financial Flow Accounts for the third quarter of 2024 reveals troubling signs of economic instability. According to the data, Canada’s national net worth fell by 0.7% to $18.95 trillion, marking the second consecutive quarter of decline. This downturn was largely driven by slumping re…