The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is going on the offensive against the federal government’s controversial gun buyback program, calling it a costly and ineffective confiscation scheme that unfairly targets law-abiding Canadians.

Devin Drover, General Counsel for the CTF, warned that taxpayers are being forced to bankroll a policy that will not improve public safety.

“Taxpayers in Cape Breton and across Canada are being asked to fund a confiscation scheme that is both costly and ineffective,” Drover said. “Criminals are not sourcing their firearms from licensed gun owners in Cape Breton, and confiscating hunting rifles and sport-shooting equipment does nothing to stop the flow of illegal guns into this country.”

The CTF noted that the Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates compensation costs alone could run into the hundreds of millions of dollars, with some experts warning the total bill could climb into the billions. That money, Drover argued, would be better spent on frontline policing, securing the border, or easing the tax burden on families already struggling with inflation.

To push back against Ottawa’s agenda, the CTF is offering free legal advice to firearm owners in Cape Breton, the test site for the buyback pilot. Drover emphasized that despite the government’s rhetoric, no one is legally required to hand over firearms right now. Ottawa has extended the amnesty until at least October 2026, meaning owners cannot be compelled to comply.

“Cape Bretoners should not be pressured or misled into thinking otherwise,” Drover said. “If Ottawa wants to use Cape Breton as a guinea pig, then Cape Bretoners have the opportunity to send a strong message to the rest of Canada: this program is a failure, and it should not be expanded.”

Ottawa’s Troubled Program

The federal government, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, has chosen Cape Breton as the launch pad for its firearm confiscation scheme. Marketed as a way to reduce gun crime, the initiative has faced backlash from experts, police, and even within the government’s own ranks.

The most damning evidence came directly from Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree himself. In a private conversation with his tenant , later leaked, Gary admitted that the Liberal gun grab was fatally flawed:

“If I were to redo this from the beginning, I would have a very different approach to this.”

He acknowledged what police and frontline officers have said for years: that the real problem isn’t licensed owners in Cape Breton or anywhere else, but the flow of illegal weapons across the southern border. As Gary conceded:

“More than 95% are traced back to the U.S… Absolutely. 100%.”

Pressed further, the minister essentially admitted the government was plowing ahead for political reasons, not public safety. The tenant asked bluntly why Ottawa wouldn’t change course. Gary’s answer was chilling:

“This is the mandate I was given by Carney to complete this… We’ve had constant discussions… and the conclusion is let’s finish this because we committed to it in the campaign.”

Even he recognized how absurd that sounded. At one point, after conceding the program would turn law-abiding owners into criminals, Gary tried to reassure his tenant:

“Okay, I will come and bail you out if that happens. I will. You call me.”

This is the unprincipled reality of the program. The minister in charge knows it won’t work, admits it unfairly criminalizes responsible owners, acknowledges that crime guns overwhelmingly come from the United States, yet insists it must go forward to appease a Liberal campaign promise and voter blocs in Quebec.

Meanwhile, the numbers don’t back up the political spin. Police data show that up to 90% of gun crimes in Canada involve weapons smuggled illegally across the U.S. border, not the hunting rifles and .22s now being targeted under the buyback. At the same time, gun crime has surged by more than 130% during the Liberals’ time in office, underscoring the failure of their approach.

Rather than redirect resources to border security, gang enforcement, or bail reform, the Carney Liberals are sinking $742 million into a scheme their own minister privately called “bad policy.” It’s politics first, public safety last, and taxpayers are footing the bill.

The Bigger Picture

For the Carney government, the buyback is not about crime, it’s about politics. It’s a nearly billion-dollar program designed to appease urban progressives and Liberal voters in Quebec, not to make Canadians safer. The minister himself admitted it: the mandate came from the campaign, not from evidence.

And the evidence is overwhelming. Up to 90% of gun crime in this country comes from illegal guns smuggled across the U.S. border. Every police service in the country knows it. Every frontline officer knows it. Even Gary, the minister pushing the buyback, conceded it in private:

“More than 95% are traced back to the U.S… Absolutely. 100%.”

So instead of hammering gangs, smugglers, and repeat violent offenders, Ottawa is blowing $742 million of taxpayers’ money to confiscate property from the most vetted Canadians in the country — licensed hunters and sport shooters. People who submit to daily background checks, people who lock their guns in safes, people who follow the law down to the smallest regulation.

Think about what else a billion dollars could buy: thousands of new border officers, state-of-the-art scanners at ports of entry, real enforcement to stop the flood of illegal weapons. Instead, that money is being burned for headlines, so Mark Carney can tell progressive voters he “did something” about guns.

Lets be clear. This is pandering dressed up as policy, a political calculation paid for with your tax dollars. And Cape Breton has been chosen as the guinea pig. That’s why the Canadian Taxpayers Federation has stepped in, offering free legal support to firearm owners who refuse to be bullied. As CTF’s Devin Drover put it:

“This program is a failure, and it should not be expanded across the country.”

And lets be clear Drover is right. This is the frontline battle over more than just guns, it’s about taxpayers’ money, property rights, and whether Ottawa serves Canadians or exploits them for electoral math.

And here’s the part the Liberals don’t want to talk about: Canada is already drowning in deficit spending. The Parliamentary Budget Officer projects a $68.5 billion federal deficit this year, even higher than the Liberals’ own election pledge of $62.3 billion. In fact, Ottawa already posted an $8.7 billion deficit in just the first quarter of 2025. That’s the financial hole we’re in, and yet they can somehow find nearly a billion dollars for a gun grab that their own minister admits won’t work.

If you’re going to spend that kind of money, money we don’t have, it had better be effective. It had better actually reduce crime, secure our borders, and keep Canadians safe. Instead, this billion-dollar boondoggle does none of those things. It ignores the 90% of crime guns smuggled illegally across the U.S. border. It ignores gangs, repeat violent offenders, and broken bail laws. Instead, it targets the people who are already vetted, licensed, and law-abiding.

This is deficit spending at its worst: wasteful, performative, and punishing the wrong people. Every dollar spent on this buyback is a dollar not spent on CBSA officers, RCMP resources, port scanners, or gang units in our cities. It’s a dollar stolen from taxpayers who are already crushed by inflation and higher taxes.

If Ottawa insists on blowing a billion dollars, then Canadians have every right to demand it be spent on policies that work not on pandering schemes designed to win headlines in downtown Toronto or votes in Montreal.