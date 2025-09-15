The Opposition with Dan Knight

Barry Hall
13h

Some fucking banker! Let’s face it though his real goal is to destroy our economy and usher in the evil empire, so I guess that’s why we have a ridiculous deficit

Susan Carr
14h

Bingo. You always nail it! Thank you.

