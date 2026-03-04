Prime Minister Mark Carney stepped to the podium in Sydney, Australia, on the morning of March 4, 2026, beginning a four-day visit aimed at deepening Canada’s ties with Australia on defense, trade, and technology. The press conference quickly shifted from diplomatic pleasantries to the escalating war in the Middle East and Canada’s cautious response.

Carney opened with thanks to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before addressing the conflict in Iran, which erupted on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear facilities, and senior leadership. The operation targeted infrastructure tied to Iran’s nuclear program, killing the supreme leader and several officials in the initial wave. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks, expanding the conflict regionally.

Canada had no role in the operation, as Carney confirmed: “Canada was not asked to participate. We were not informed in advance.” However, he signaled support for its strategic objective, stating, “We view the nuclear threat and the export of terrorism of Iran over decades as one of the greatest threats to international peace and security.” He described the regime as “the biggest exporter of terror in the world,” responsible for proxy violence, suppressing dissent, and murdering thousands of its citizens amid protests since 2022, including crackdowns on women’s rights.

This rhetoric momentarily positioned Ottawa alongside Washington and Jerusalem. Then the polling arrived. An Angus Reid Institute survey showed roughly half of Canadians opposing the strikes, one-third supporting them, and the rest uncertain, a development that tends to clarify the depth of political conviction in Ottawa.

Amid this, Carney emphasized regret, international law, and de-escalation, calling the war “another example of the failure of the international order” and urging restraint. He reiterated Canada’s support for preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons without endorsing the conflict’s expansion: “We call for a rapid de-escalation of hostilities.”

Reporters highlighted contradictions, questioning Canada’s traditional emphasis on UN Charter prohibitions against force and evidence of an imminent threat. Carney responded cautiously: “Prima facie, it appears that these actions are inconsistent with international law,” while backing the nuclear disarmament goal.

Later that day, Carney’s speech at the Lowy Institute expanded on these themes, framing the war within a broader “rupture” in the post-World War II rules-based order, as he had outlined at Davos earlier that year. Institutions meant to enforce stability have eroded, he argued, amid Iran’s long-standing destabilization through failed negotiations and sanctions.

He acknowledged the strikes bypassed the UN and allies like Canada, then addressed regime change directly when pressed: “We always would have welcomed a change in regime in Iran,” noting Canada’s severed diplomatic ties and designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group. However, he cautioned that leadership removal doesn’t guarantee stability, underscoring Iran’s geopolitical risks.

The discussion broadened to global instability, with Carney warning that major powers are weaponizing economic tools like tariffs and supply chains, fracturing globalization. This shift compels “middle powers” like Canada and Australia to form coalitions with nations such as Japan, South Korea, and European states, collectively rivaling the U.S. or China in economic and technological might, to safeguard sovereignty.

Carney also outlined an ambitious military strategy: doubling Canada’s defense spending by the end of the decade and eventually reaching five percent of GDP by 2035, with investments in cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, and other dual-use technologies. The plan also calls for reducing Canada’s dependence on American defense suppliers, which currently account for roughly 70 percent of procurement.

The pledge lands awkwardly against Canada’s recent record. NATO has long asked members to spend at least two percent of GDP on defense. Canada has failed to meet that target for years. In 2023 the country spent roughly 1.38 percent of GDP on defense, rising to about 1.45 percent in 2024, still among the lowest levels in the alliance. Liberal governments have repeatedly promised to close the gap, only to push timelines further into the future while major procurement programs stall.

Carney’s proposal to dramatically increase spending would represent a major shift if it ever materializes. For now, it remains another long-term promise layered on top of commitments Ottawa has yet to meet.

On U.S. policy under President Donald Trump, Carney avoided direct criticism but warned that great powers risk weakening their own influence if they rely too heavily on economic coercion. “You can do that for a time,” he said, “but you can’t do that forever.” It was an interesting warning coming from the leader of a country that has spent years promising to meet NATO’s defense targets while quietly missing them, apparently discovering that you can, in fact, do that forever.

In the end, the message from Sydney was unmistakable. Mark Carney wants the strategic outcome of the strikes, the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear threat, without owning the war that might follow. He praises the objective while lamenting the method, backing Washington and Jerusalem just enough to stay aligned with allies while wrapping the position in the language of international law and de-escalation. It is the careful balancing act of a government trying to sound decisive abroad while remaining cautious at home. In other words, Carney wants to stand with the West on Iran without provoking the Palestinian-flag-waving protest movement waiting for him back in Canada.