Washington—It was supposed to be Mark Carney’s big moment. His first trip to Washington as Prime Minister, the Davos man turned national leader standing toe-to-toe with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. He arrived with a polished script, prepped talking points, and just enough smugness to pass for leadership. But by the time he walked out, it was clear who held the cards—and it wasn’t the man from Ottawa.

At the center of the meeting? Tariffs. Brutal, unapologetic tariffs. Twenty-five percent on cars, steel, and aluminum. Ten percent on oil. These weren’t symbolic gestures. These were real hits—economic body blows designed to protect American industry and workers. And Carney? He came begging for relief.

He leaned hard on the talking points: Canada is America’s largest customer, the two economies are integrated, half of Canadian-built cars are American in content. Trump didn’t flinch. When asked if he’d lift the tariffs, his response was classic Trump: “No… Just the way it is.” That’s it. No spin. No apology.

And just like that, the mask slipped.

What became painfully obvious is something Canadians don’t want to admit: our economy isn’t “intertwined” with America’s—it’s dependent on it. Seventy-five percent of our exports go south. Trump holds all the leverage. He knows it. You know it. Carney knows it too, which is why he did nothing but nod and smile while Trump repeatedly lowballed our economic significance—claiming Canada only does “4%” of U.S. business, a number not just wrong but insulting. And still, Carney said nothing.

This wasn’t just a tactical loss. It was a strategic collapse. Canadian automakers like Ford are projecting a $1.5 billion hit next year. Job losses in Ontario are no longer a possibility—they’re a probability. But instead of fighting back, instead of pushing the “American betrayal” line that helped him win the election, Carney shifted into bureaucratic diplomat mode. Suddenly it was all about “broader discussions” and “mutual interests.”

How convenient. And how gutless.

Worse still, Carney let Trump dominate the narrative completely. Trump claimed—falsely—that the U.S. was subsidizing Canada to the tune of $200 billion. The real number? Closer to $70 billion in 2024. But instead of correcting him, Carney smiled. He thanked him. He praised him. And in that moment, he surrendered the stage and the storyline.

Trump even took a swipe at the USMCA—the so-called “modernized” NAFTA. He called it a “transitional step,” hinted that it might not even be necessary, and laid the groundwork to gut it in 2026. Carney? He vaguely agreed that “some things about it are going to have to change,” but offered no specifics. No plan. No demands. Just more empty phrases from the man who sees policy as a spreadsheet, not a battle.

Here’s the truth: Trump treated Canada like a junior partner—and Carney proved him right. This meeting didn’t show strength. It showed submission. And for Canadians hoping their new Prime Minister would fight for jobs, industry, and sovereignty, it was a grim reminder: the suits running this country don’t work for you. They work for global capital, foreign applause, and American approval.

And in Washington, all three just ran out.

Annexation Rhetoric, Misinformation, and Canada’s Identity Crisis

And now we get to the part that was truly surreal—ugly, in fact. Trump, without a hint of irony, suggested that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state. Not once. Not as a joke. Over and over. He called it a “wonderful marriage,” pointed to our “artificially drawn border,” and said what every real estate developer thinks when he sees free land with oil and timber: Never say never.

Now, to his credit, Carney did manage to string together a moment of patriotic defiance. “Canada is not for sale,” he said, “and won’t be, ever.” He even compared it to the White House and Buckingham Palace. But what did it amount to? A soundbite. A line rehearsed for the press pool. Because moments later, Trump kept pushing the annexation idea on camera, in the room, in real time—and Carney just sat there.

Then came the press conference at the Canadian embassy. Carney, clearly rattled, told reporters, “I’m glad you couldn’t tell what was going through my mind.” Yes, Mark. We couldn’t. And we still can’t. Because you refuse to tell us what you actually said to Trump behind closed doors.

This was supposed to be the moment Carney showed strength. Instead, he let Trump run the show—again. He let him mock the border, distort trade figures, and call Trudeau’s Canada “a freeloading burden” that would collapse without American charity. Trump even claimed that Trudeau himself once admitted a 25% auto tariff would “mean the end of Canada.” It’s a ridiculous claim. And Carney? He didn’t correct it.

Let that sink in: the Prime Minister of Canada allowed a former U.S. president to publicly suggest that the country would disintegrate under tariff pressure—and he said nothing. That’s not diplomacy. That’s surrender with a smile.

Meanwhile, Trump was Trump. Unfiltered. Unrestrained. He veered into tirades about Biden, California’s idiotic bullet train, Obama’s failing library, and the Chips Act—leaving Carney to look like a mute policy analyst waiting for his turn to talk. He never took it.

And the problem wasn’t just rhetorical. The stakes were real. Trump framed Canada as a net drain on U.S. resources—a $200 billion subsidy, he claimed, again falsely. Carney didn’t refute it. He let it sit there. In a world where perception shapes policy, that’s a catastrophic misstep. Trump’s narrative now dominates the conversation on both sides of the border—and Carney handed it to him.

Domestically, the fallout is just beginning. Carney may have charmed Bay Street, but Main Street is watching. His old campaign rhetoric—about “American betrayal” and standing up to Washington—is already dissolving. Canadians expected a nationalist. They got a technocrat who takes notes while Trump talks.

Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford issued the usual faint praise, saying Carney “handled it well.” But Alberta’s Premier, Danielle Smith, was more honest: “He’s got his work cut out for him.” Translation? He got played. And now he has to clean it up.

Canadian businesses aren’t waiting. They’re scrambling to find new markets. Diversifying trade. Because if this meeting showed us anything, it’s that our current leadership doesn’t have a strategy. They have talking points. And talking points don’t protect jobs, defend sovereignty, or stand up to American pressure.

So yes, it was ugly. Not just the annexation talk, but the silence in response. The failure to lead. The embrace of ambiguity when clarity was needed most. And unless Carney finds a spine soon, this won’t be remembered as a diplomatic visit—it’ll be remembered as a surrender.

Final Thoughts

Mark Carney went to Washington hoping to show strength, and what we saw instead was weakness disguised as diplomacy. He strutted in with his rehearsed lines and Davos credentials, ready to shake hands and recite GDP statistics. But Donald Trump didn’t come to play by the rules of global finance. He came to remind the world who sets the terms—and it wasn’t the man from Ottawa.

Let’s be honest. Carney got steamrolled. Tariffs slammed down like a hammer—on cars, steel, aluminum, even oil. Trump looked him in the eye and said, “No… just the way it is.” No nuance. No backpedaling. Just raw, unapologetic America First. And Carney? He blinked. He smiled. He begged.

Trump came in swinging—not just at Carney, but at Chrystia Freeland as well, the architect of the last NAFTA deal. He tore into her, publicly, viciously. And what did Carney do? Nothing. Not a word. This is the woman whose children call him godfather. A personal bond. A family tie. And he couldn’t even muster the spine to defend her when Trump treated her like a punching bag in front of the world.

This man, Carney, ran on strength. He warned Canadians that Pierre Poilievre would kneel before Trump. But who did the kneeling? Carney. And it wasn’t subtle. He groveled. He nodded along. He swallowed lie after lie—$200 billion subsidies, 4% trade share, the USMCA as a throwaway—and didn’t push back on a single one.

And when Trump floated annexation? When he said Canada might as well be a U.S. state? Carney gave a press-ready line and then went right back to nodding.

Let’s be clear—this wasn’t leadership. This was capitulation. This was a man who came to Washington with the full weight of Canada behind him and walked out looking like just another bureaucrat desperate for American approval.

Because underneath all the platitudes about partnership and integration lies a brutal fact: Canada is not America’s equal. It is economically dependent. It is strategically soft. And now, thanks to Carney, it is diplomatically exposed.

But it gets worse. Trump didn’t just hit him with tariffs—he floated annexation. He looked across the table and, without irony, said Canada might make a lovely 51st state. And Carney’s response? A weak one-liner and then silence. No outrage. No fire. Just a bureaucratic shrug from a man who sees sovereignty as a brand, not a cause.

In the end, Mark Carney fooled the people who voted for him. He sold himself as the steady hand, the intellectual heavyweight, the man who would stand tall on the world stage and protect Canada’s interests. But when it mattered—when the cameras were on and the stakes were real—he folded. He didn’t challenge Trump. He didn’t defend Freeland. He didn’t defend Canada.

He campaigned like a nationalist and governed like a servant. And the mask has slipped.

This wasn’t the leader Canadians were promised. This was a technocrat chasing applause from Washington, not fighting for workers in Windsor or welders in Regina. He didn’t correct the record. He didn’t confront the lies. He didn’t stand up. He bowed.

Instead of building a stronger Canada, Carney’s kissing the ring of Donald Trump.