The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherry's avatar
Sherry
8h

Great article as usual Dan.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Doug Stephens's avatar
Doug Stephens
7h

The snake Carney is the biggest push for Alberta independence. Keep it up.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Knight · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture