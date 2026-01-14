Yesterday, Carney met with Coastal First Nations, and the media wants to let you think that this is some loose collection of Indigenous leaders who just woke up one morning, looked out at the Pacific, and independently decided, out of pure spiritual alignment and zero outside influence, that Canada must never again build anything that might accidentally generate revenue. No philanthropy. No American money. No professional NGOs. No consultants. Just elders, canoes, and vibes. And if you believe that, you probably still think the CBC is funded by incredible advertisement revenue due to viewership.

Carney flew in and did what he always does: he spoke for several minutes without saying anything that could possibly bind him to a decision. He thanked people. He emphasized “dialogue.” He praised conservation. He spoke solemnly about “how we build together,” which is Ottawa-speak for “nothing is getting built, but we’re going to have a lot of meetings about it.” He made sure to bring half the federal bureaucracy with him, natural resources, infrastructure, environment, senior Privy Council staff, so everyone could witness, in real time, that this wasn’t about jobs or energy or sovereignty. This was about signaling.

Carney repeatedly stressed that this was not a day for announcements. That was the tell. When politicians tell you it’s not a day for announcements, what they really mean is that the decision has already been made, and you’re not invited to influence it. He framed the entire conversation around conservation as the primary moral obligation, with economic development treated like a hobby you’re allowed to pursue only after you’ve promised not to offend anyone who files environmental impact reports for a living.

He described Canada as being at a “decisive moment” and said his focus was on building, while emphasizing the importance of how projects are developed and how governments and First Nations work together. He did not outline specific infrastructure proposals during the remarks and stated explicitly that the meeting was not intended for announcements. References to development remained general, with no mention of particular projects, corridors, or export infrastructure.

His remarks relied heavily on language around partnership, listening, respect, dialogue, and collaboration. He did not dispute or test the positions presented by Coastal First Nations during the meeting, nor did he respond publicly to claims made about tanker risks or shipping activity. There was no acknowledgment in his comments of existing foreign tanker traffic along the coast or how that compares to Canadian export restrictions.

What Carney offered, in essence, was reassurance. Reassurance to the NGO complex that nothing fundamental would change. Reassurance to activists that their veto would be respected. Reassurance to Liberal donors that the moral branding exercise would continue uninterrupted. And reassurance to the media that they could safely describe this group as a neutral Indigenous authority without ever mentioning the decades of foreign philanthropic money that helped build it, staff it, lawyer it, and turn it into one of the most effective anti-development lobbying operations in the country.

He didn’t say pipelines were off the table, because he didn’t have to. Everyone in the room already understood the rules. This was a ritual, not a negotiation. Carney showed up, said the approved words, elevated conservation to a near-religious status, and left having confirmed exactly what British Columbians have been living with for years: decisions about energy, trade, and infrastructure are no longer made on the basis of national interest, but on whether they survive the NGO approval process.

And this is the rot. Not just in B.C., but across Canada. A system where elected governments defer to activist organizations that present themselves as community voices while operating with the funding, staffing, and messaging discipline of multinational corporations. A system where economic reality is treated as an inconvenience, and sovereignty is something you surrender politely in exchange for applause at a press conference.

Coastal First Nations is not some ancient governing body that emerged organically from the mist, carrying timeless consensus handed down unchanged for thousands of years. It is a modern alliance, incorporated in the early 2000s, professionally staffed, legally sophisticated, media-trained, and built explicitly to interface with governments, courts, and international funders. It functions the way NGOs function everywhere else on the planet, except it is wrapped in cultural legitimacy that makes questioning it socially radioactive.

Its public branding leans heavily on words like “ancestral,” “sacred,” and “way of life,” but its actual operating model looks far closer to an environmental marketing firm than a traditional council. It produces polished messaging, coordinates talking points across member nations, manages relationships with Ottawa and Victoria, and speaks with one voice on energy, shipping, and resource development. That voice is unwavering, immune to local dissent, and remarkably consistent with the priorities of the international conservation industry that helped finance its rise.

And that is not accidental. Coastal First Nations emerged at the exact moment when American philanthropic foundations decided that blocking Canadian energy exports was a strategic objective worth investing in. The money didn’t arrive in envelopes marked “stop pipelines.” It came through conservation initiatives, marine planning, stewardship programs, and economic transition funds. All noble-sounding. All defensible in isolation. Taken together, they created a permanent institutional structure whose survival depends on opposing the very projects that might make it obsolete.

What you see today is the end product of that investment. An organization that speaks fluently in the language of reconciliation while functioning as a veto point inside Canada’s regulatory system. An entity that can tell a prime minister, on camera, that there is no scenario under which it will consent to oil tankers, and do so without fear of political consequence. An NGO that insists it is not about money, while simultaneously demanding expanded federal funding, marine enforcement budgets, training programs, equipment, and long-term financial commitments tied to a conservation-led economy.

And that economy, by the way, is always described in glowing terms and never subjected to serious scrutiny. Billions in value, thousands of jobs, exponential growth. Numbers repeated often enough to sound authoritative, rarely examined closely enough to test their durability. Tourism, stewardship, monitoring, renewable pilots, consultation-heavy employment that exists largely because Ottawa keeps writing cheques. A system that works as long as outside money keeps flowing and collapses the moment communities try to stand on their own without a donor class managing the narrative.

During their own presser, Coastal First Nations made something else very clear, even if the media pretended not to hear it. They are prepared to use every available tool to stop projects they oppose. Legal action. Regulatory delay. Political pressure. Public campaigns. They said it plainly. They have done it before. They will do it again. And they framed this not as activism, but as responsibility. As guardianship. As moral necessity.

What they did not address, because they never do, is why identical risks somehow become acceptable when foreign oil moves past the same waters. They did not explain why American tankers are treated as background noise while Canadian projects are portrayed as existential threats. They did not reconcile their absolutist position on bitumen with their acceptance of massive increases in LNG shipping, container traffic, and bulk exports, all of which carry risk and all of which they now want Ottawa to subsidize mitigation for.

And Carney, standing beside this, nodded along. He did not challenge the contradictions. He did not question the premise that consent means permanent veto. He did not ask who funds the studies, who pays the lawyers, who trained the spokespeople, or why this particular group gets treated as the final authority over an entire coastline.

Because doing that would puncture the illusion. And the illusion is essential. The illusion that this is spontaneous. The illusion that this is purely grassroots. The illusion that there are no external interests shaping outcomes. The illusion that Canada is choosing this path freely, rather than being nudged, funded, and managed into it by a professionalized environmental industry that long ago learned how to weaponize morality.

And then there’s the opposition response, which, predictably, is the only part of this entire saga that even pretends the country still needs an economy.

From Alberta, the message has been blunt, repetitive, and refreshingly unembarrassed about reality. Danielle Smith has been saying the quiet part out loud for years now: Canada cannot remain a serious country while deliberately trapping its own resources inland and selling them at a discount to the United States. She has pushed for pipelines in every direction, not because she’s nostalgic for steel and valves, but because relying on a single customer for your most valuable export is how you end up weak, poor, and permanently lectured by everyone else.

Smith has also pointed out what no one on the NGO stage dared to address. The tanker moratorium blocks Canadian oil, not oil in general. American tankers move Alaskan crude past the same coast without triggering moral collapse. The environment, apparently, can tell the difference between flags. Ottawa’s own agreements with Alberta in late 2025 quietly acknowledged this by cracking the door open to revisiting the ban, which is why Coastal First Nations rushed to get Carney on-site and on-camera before that door opened any wider.

At the federal level, Pierre Poilievre has been even less subtle. He’s gone straight at the tanker ban, calling it exactly what it is: a discriminatory piece of legislation designed to make Canadian energy unexportable while pretending it’s about safety. He forced the issue in the House with a motion demanding support for new pipelines to tidewater and an adjustment to the moratorium. The Liberals killed it, of course, because actually voting on energy policy is dangerous when your coalition includes activists who believe oil is a sin.

Poilievre’s framing has been consistent. This is about jobs. This is about market access. This is about refusing to kneecap Canadian workers to satisfy a regulatory religion that produces endless studies and zero revenue. He’s also been careful to point out something else the media prefers not to explore: there are Indigenous communities that want development, want ownership stakes, and want a future that doesn’t depend on Ottawa-administered conservation grants. Those voices never get invited to the pressers.

British Columbia’s Conservatives occupy a more awkward position, mostly because the province has been governed into a corner by years of NDP theatrics and Liberal cowardice before that. Under John Rustad, before the party detonated itself in late 2025, the position was clear enough. Pipelines should be discussed. Alberta should not be iced out. B.C. should not pretend it can live forever on tourism brochures and container traffic alone. Rustad even confirmed talks with Alberta on a potential north coast route, which was enough to get him treated like a heretic.

What’s striking is the asymmetry. On one side, you have elected officials openly arguing for national interest, market diversification, and economic survival. On the other, you have an NGO alliance asserting an unconditional veto, backed by legal threats, moral absolutism, and a funding model that depends on permanent opposition. And hovering above it all is Mark Carney’s government, nodding earnestly, promising dialogue, and ensuring that nothing disrupts the arrangement.

After meeting with Coastal First Nations, Mark Carney boarded a plane and headed straight into the other half of this contradiction, landing in China around January 14 for a three-day visit that Ottawa is billing as a reset. It’s the first Canadian prime ministerial trip to Beijing since 2017, and the timing is not accidental. Trade volumes fell through 2025, relations remain brittle, and Canada is still overwhelmingly dependent on the United States for exports it should be selling globally.

The agenda in Beijing is familiar. Carney is meeting senior Chinese officials, including Xi Jinping, with a focus on stabilizing relations, attracting investment, and reducing reliance on the U.S. market. Agriculture is front and centre, because it has to be. Chinese tariffs imposed last year are crushing Prairie producers. Canola oil and meal are hit with 100 percent tariffs. Canola seed is facing duties north of 75 percent. These measures followed Canada’s decision to slap 100 percent tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in lockstep with Washington, and Beijing responded exactly as expected.

Canadian farmers are paying the price. China was once the top buyer of Canadian canola. That market is now effectively closed, and there has been no indication so far that Carney’s visit has produced a breakthrough. The hope in Ottawa is that dialogue lowers the temperature. The reality is that leverage matters far more than tone.

This is where the energy file collides directly with the China trip, whether the government wants to admit it or not. Canada sells most of its oil to the United States at a discount because it lacks sufficient access to global markets. China, meanwhile, is one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing oil importers. Even limited access to Asian markets through existing infrastructure has already narrowed price discounts and reignited pipeline discussions. A new west-coast export route would not just be about revenue; it would change the negotiating table entirely.

If Canada were exporting oil at global market prices to Asia, Carney would be arriving in Beijing with options. He could credibly signal that Canada has other buyers, whether in India or Indonesia, and that energy supply is not a one-way concession. That kind of leverage doesn’t guarantee concessions on canola or other trade irritants, but it changes the balance. Right now, Canada is asking for relief while advertising that it has no alternative markets. That is not a strong position in any negotiation, let alone one with China.

Back home, the fiscal context only sharpens the contrast. British Columbia is staring at a deficit north of eleven billion dollars for 2025–26, following another near-record shortfall the year before. Spending pressures from housing, health care, wildfire response, and a slowing economy are piling up, and there is no serious plan to generate new revenue beyond borrowing more. At the same time, a proposed northern pipeline, still at the conceptual stage and expected to be formalized in spring 2026, is estimated to cost up to twenty billion dollars and generate roughly two billion dollars annually through improved pricing, taxes, and royalties. Supporters argue it could be up to fifty percent Indigenous-owned, create thousands of construction jobs, and provide long-term operational employment and port activity.

None of that resolves the political opposition in British Columbia, where the tanker moratorium, environmental groups, and the provincial government remain firmly opposed. But the arithmetic doesn’t disappear just because it’s inconvenient. Alberta would capture most of the royalties, Ottawa would collect corporate and income taxes, and B.C. would see construction employment, port revenue, and potential equity stakes. In an era of ballooning deficits, those numbers matter.

So Carney finds himself in Beijing talking about diversification and trade resilience while presiding over a domestic policy framework that deliberately limits Canada’s ability to diversify the one export that could give him leverage. He is asking China to ease tariffs while Canada continues to constrain its own market access. He is selling Canada as open for business abroad after reaffirming at home that entire categories of infrastructure remain politically untouchable.

That tension hangs over the visit whether Ottawa acknowledges it or not, and it points to a deeper problem the government keeps hoping no one will notice. Canada cannot keep pretending that groups operating as professional advocacy organizations are something else simply because it is politically convenient. NGOs should be called what they are: NGOs. When they function as permanent opponents to infrastructure and development, funded by outside interests with clear ideological goals, the public deserves to know who is paying and why. Coastal First Nations cannot continue to be presented as a neutral, organic authority while refusing to be transparent about the philanthropic networks that helped build and sustain its operations, networks that are openly hostile to resource development in Canada.

Mark Carney and the Liberals also need to stop behaving as though Canadians are incapable of understanding the law. The Supreme Court has been explicit. Governments have a duty to consult and, where appropriate, accommodate Indigenous communities. That duty does not amount to a veto. It never has. Consultation is not permission, and consent is not an absolute power to block projects of national interest indefinitely. Treating it as such is a political choice, not a legal requirement.

Until Ottawa is willing to be honest about who is influencing policy, transparent about funding and agendas, and clear about the limits of consultation under Canadian law, this pattern will continue. Grand diplomatic trips will produce polite meetings and thin outcomes. Domestic debates will remain frozen. And Canada will keep asking for leverage abroad while surrendering it at home.