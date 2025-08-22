The Opposition with Dan Knight

BossF150
BossF150
2d

Right on Point, Dan. What a joke Canada has become and who Carney is. By the time we get real, positive change in this country, it's always too late and a dollar short. Conservatives come in, try and steer us onto the right path, voters get complacent, and the whole idiot cycle starts again. Brutal

David
David
2d

None of this should surprise Canadians. He played the talk tough and Maple MAGA to get elected. Since then he has done nothing unless it is elements from the Conservative platform.

The left bought it out of fear and, well, ignorance.

There was also a quote that said Trump like Carney. Not a surprise when he gets exactly what he wants out of Canada.

This is not leadership.

