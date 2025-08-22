So, today, the Prime Minister walked out after his laughably hyped “meeting” with Donald Trump, which was, in reality, a phone call, and announced he’s dropping Canada’s counter-tariffs on U.S. goods that qualify under USMCA. His words: Ottawa will “match” Washington’s carve-out and re-establish duty-free treatment for the vast majority of bilateral trade, effective September 1. Steel, aluminum, and autos? Those retaliatory duties stay, for now. That’s the whole pivot.

And he really wants you to clap for it. He cites the new U.S. regime, global tariffs jacked up to “almost 16%”,then brags Canada’s “actual U.S. tariff rate” sits around 5.5–5.6% because of the USMCA carve-out. More than 85% of Canada–U.S. trade is now tariff-free, he says, so “Canada currently has the best trade deal with the United States.” That’s the sales pitch. We have the best deal, so we’re unilaterally holstering our broader counter-tariffs.

Does any of that sound like “elbows up”? Remember, this is the guy who campaigned as the one man who could stare down Trump while his opponents would “bend the knee.” Today, asked if he’s backing down, he reached for a hockey metaphor: Canada “dropped the gloves in the first period,” but now it’s time to “stick-handle” and “put the puck in the net.” Translation: the broad retaliation phase is over; we’re playing nice to get a deal. That is not elbows up.

Pressed on the details, he admitted the obvious: he’s not matching Washington’s tariff muscle on metals. The U.S. wall on Canadian steel and aluminum sits at 50%; Canada’s is 25%. Asked if he’ll raise to match, his answer: “We’re not raising those today.” Autos, he claims, are “matched” in structure; metals are left to “intensive discussions.” So in the sectors that actually bite, he’s banking on charm, not leverage.

And what did he get from Trump for this concession? Reporters asked point-blank: “Did President Trump specifically say that?” As in, did Trump assure this would kick-start negotiations. Carney’s entire answer: “Yes.” One syllable. No terms, no timelines, no specifics, just “Yes.” You can decide how binding that is.

He keeps repeating the phrase “matching what the United States has done” and it tells you everything. Washington unilaterally codified a USMCA carve-out two weeks ago; Ottawa will now mirror it by removing our own counter-tariffs on those goods. He calls that “fair,” says it “clears away an issue,” and insists it puts Canada in a “better position” heading into talks and the spring USMCA review. In other words: trust the process. Consultations start “next month.” Again: no hard deliverables, just the promise of workstreams and reviews.

When a reporter asked the obvious; why appease Trump by dropping counter-tariffs with no change on the U.S. side, he retreated to the same talking point: 85% tariff-free, best deal, “we’re matching what they have done,” consultations coming, opportunities ahead. In other words: process over power.

And the swagger about having “the best deal”? It’s a careful half-truth. Yes, the USMCA carve-out leaves most trade tariff-free; yes, our average effective tariff into the U.S. is lower than the world’s new baseline. But that advantage exists because Washington wrote itself a carve-out for compliant goods, and Ottawa is now unilaterally aligning with it. Meanwhile, the sectoral pain points, steel, aluminum, autos, still sit there, unchanged, where the U.S. has built the highest walls. That is not a victory; it’s a timeout.

And spare me the “we’ve got leverage” routine. Real leverage is price and pain. If you won’t match the U.S. rates in the sectors that matter, your leverage is a press release and a promise. He says we’ll “look at everything” later, after we’ve holstered broad retaliation, after we’ve thanked the premiers for their “collaboration,” after we’ve launched consultations. Sounds familiar? It’s the permanent Canadian answer: we’ll study it.

One more thing. During the campaign he sold himself as the guy who could handle Trump while others would cave. Today, a reporter quoted his own rhetoric back to him—you said Trump was trying to break us so he could own us; now you’re telling Canadians to accept the best of a bad deal, what changed? He rejected the premise and repeated his math. That’s not an answer; it’s a shrug dressed up as a number.

Here is the reality. Canada abandoned broad counter tariffs on USMCA compliant goods to preserve a U.S. carve out the Americans wrote for themselves, and the Prime Minister is betting that a friendly posture, some stick handling, and a one word “Yes” from Donald Trump will somehow turn into sector fixes later. If it works, great, Canadians will cheer cheaper inputs and calmer markets. But if it doesn’t, he just walked away from the only tool that made Washington notice in the first place, leaving our metal towns and auto plants to pray these “intensive discussions” aren’t just another corridor to nowhere.

And let’s stop pretending. Carney isn’t negotiating, he’s capitulating. Capitulating to the lefty provinces that kill pipelines, even though pipelines would supercharge Canadian steel, power our economy, and give us leverage at the table with Trump or any president after him. Capitulating to Trump, after campaigning as the man who could “handle” him. Capitulating to a PR firm that charged six thousand dollars for three hours of advice on “how to talk to Trump.” If you really knew how to deal with Trump, you wouldn’t need a consultant billing two thousand dollars an hour to hold your hand.

This guy oversold Canadians. His plan is red tape, bureaucracy, consultations. More words, less steel. More “process,” fewer pipelines. Pierre would have done better. Pipelines would already be in motion. The pit bull who chewed up Trudeau wouldn’t be hiring handlers to script his lines with Trump.

Mark Carney promised elbows up. What Canada got was knees down. And that’s the reality our Prime Minister isn’t leading a fight, he’s managing the surrender.