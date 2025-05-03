OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is headed back to the House of Commons after Battle River–Crowfoot MP Damien Kurek stepped aside to make room for his party leader to run in one of the country’s safest blue ridings. The move is a show of party unity and strategic precision. In a rare act of political humility—something sorely missing in Ottawa these days—Kurek offered up his seat to ensure Poilievre could continue leading the charge against the flailing Liberal minority from within Parliament.

Poilievre, who lost his own seat in the recent election despite a surge in national support for the Conservatives, confirmed his return in a post on X, praising Kurek’s selfless act and promising to "hold the Liberal minority government to account until the next federal election, when we will bring real change to all Canadians."

Carney, for his part, tried to look magnanimous during his press conference. Asked whether he would allow a by-election for Poilievre, he responded:

“I’ve already indicated to Mr. Poilievre that, if it’s the decision of him and the Conservative Party to trigger a by-election, I will ensure that it happens as soon as possible. No games. Nothing. Straight.”

“No games.” But everything around him is a game.

When asked why he won’t, he then elaborated—sort of. He said his government ran on a clear mandate, with clear policies, and that the Liberals received “the highest number of votes in Canadian history.” He emphasized his preference for “working constructively” across party lines, partnering with provinces, Indigenous groups, and civil society.

But let’s cut through the nice-sounding verbiage. The reason Carney doesn’t want a deal with the NDP isn’t because he’s confident in his numbers. It’s because a formal pact would make his minority government look weak and dependent from day one. It would validate what everyone already suspects—that he can’t govern without cutting deals behind closed doors with a party that just got decimated at the polls.

Right now, the NDP doesn’t even have a leader. They’ve been reduced to seven MPs—the smallest NDP caucus since the 1990s. And yet, those seven MPs hold more legislative power than 98% of the Liberal caucus. Why? Because Carney has no majority. If those seven MPs don’t vote with him, nothing passes. Not the budget. Not his prefab housing scheme. Not his tax cut. Nothing.

So why not just make it official? Why not sign a pact?

Because Carney wants to preserve the illusion of independence. He wants to claim that his government is leading from strength—that it has the confidence of the House, not through deals and concessions, but through the righteousness of its platform. That’s nonsense.

He doesn’t want to be tied to the NDP's baggage. He doesn’t want headlines about being “propped up by socialists.” And he doesn’t want to go into his first major test—renegotiating trade with Trump—while publicly yoked to a party that just got steamrolled by voters.

But the reality is this: he’s still dependent on them.

This is a minority government hanging by a thread. Seven NDP MPs—without a leader—now hold the balance of power. If they don’t support Carney’s legislation, it dies. The Conservatives won’t save him. The Bloc won’t save him. These seven MPs—ghosts of a party voters just decimated—now have more real leverage than almost the entire Liberal backbench. And Carney knows it.

So while Poilievre prepares to dominate a by-election in Battle River–Crowfoot—a riding that votes Conservative by margins of 80%—the Tories need someone in the chamber to counter Carney’s scripted economic theater, deflate his prefab housing promises, and expose the fiscal illusions he’s trying to peddle to the Canadian public.

Enter Andrew Scheer: Insiders speculate Andrew Scheer, former party leader and current MP for Regina–Qu’Appelle. There’s no official word yet, but Scheer’s name is the one being circulated most often inside and outside Conservative circles. And frankly, it makes sense. Not because Scheer is some conservative savior, but because he knows how the place works. He’s been Speaker, he’s been leader, and most importantly, he’s one of the few Tories who can step in and handle the job without creating chaos or signaling a leadership split.

Scheer’s social media messaging in recent months has been tight, direct, and well-aligned with the broader Conservative brand. That’s notable because it wasn’t always the case. Back when he led the party in 2017–2020, he struggled to cut through the Liberal-CBC firewall. The Trudeau government had a protective media apparatus that helped paint Scheer as awkward or ineffective, and in fairness, he didn’t have the social media reach or public appetite for disruption that exists now. The timing worked against him.

But now, with the legacy media in freefall and Poilievre redefining how opposition leaders connect directly with voters, Scheer has adapted. He doesn’t dominate the narrative like Poilievre, but he can carry the message—especially when the stakes are legislative and procedural.

This isn’t about Scheer rising again. It’s about holding the line until the actual leader gets back in the room.

And that’s important, because when Parliament returns later this month, Mark Carney will be trying to push through a full economic and housing agenda without a majority, without a mandate, and without a coalition. He has no formal deal with the NDP—Carney rejected that idea outright—and yet, his government’s survival depends on seven NDP MPs voting with him every single time. If they don’t, the Liberals can’t pass a bill. Period.

The Conservatives and Bloc certainly aren’t going to rescue this government. That leaves Carney walking a legislative tightrope, hoping the NDP—who are leaderless and licking their wounds after a disastrous election—don’t suddenly find a spine.