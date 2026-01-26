Rather than going to Parliament on the first day of the winter session and doing the job Canadians supposedly elected him to do, Mark Carney chose something easier. After a year in which the House of Commons sat just 73 days, after months of economic anxiety, food inflation, and public frustration, Carney did not walk into Question Period to face scrutiny. He walked into a grocery store to stage-manage sympathy.

We are really doing the work, eh, Mr. Carney?

This was not an accident. It was a choice. Accountability is noisy. Question Period is hostile. It involves opposition MPs, especially Pierre Poilievre, asking uncomfortable questions in front of the country. It involves answers that cannot be prewritten by staff or softened by applause from friendly cameras. Carney opted out of that and opted for a press conference surrounded by shopping carts and price tags.

The message was obvious. If you cannot lower grocery prices, at least look concerned about them.

Standing in a grocery store aisle, Carney announced a 25 percent boost to the GST credit, framed as decisive action on affordability. He spoke at length about collaboration, about working with Parliament, about listening to Canadians. What he did not do was show up in the one place where collaboration is tested and listening is mandatory. He was not in the House of Commons. He was not at his seat. He was not answering questions when it mattered.

That absence matters because the affordability crisis Carney now claims to be addressing is inseparable from his government’s own policy record. Grocery prices did not rise because Canadians changed their habits or forgot how to budget. They rose because costs were driven higher at every stage of the food supply chain by deliberate policy choices made over several years.

According to Canada’s Food Price Report 2026, food prices are now 27 percent higher than they were five years ago, with overall food inflation expected to rise another 4 to 6 percent in 2026 . The report identifies trade policy, tariffs, regulatory pressure, supply disruption, and energy costs as primary drivers — not consumer behavior.

On trade alone, the damage is measurable. The report documents how U.S. tariffs and Canadian counter-tariffs in 2025 increased input costs for food processors and manufacturers, costs that were then passed directly to retailers and consumers. Even after most counter-tariffs were lifted, the report warns that prices are unlikely to fall because supply contracts, inventories, and risk premiums were locked in at higher levels . In other words, the inflation was embedded.

Energy policy compounded the problem. While gasoline prices eased in 2025, the report explains that food prices respond to energy spikes with a long lag. Fuel, fertilizer, and transportation costs surged earlier and remain baked into grocery prices today, because food prices fall far more slowly than they rise .

Regulatory and structural pressures also played a role. The same report shows that Canada’s grocery market is dominated by four chains controlling roughly 72 percent of national market share, limiting competition and allowing higher costs to be passed through with little resistance . Food manufacturing has simultaneously weakened, with plant closures, layoffs, and declining output increasing per-unit costs and price volatility.

During the presser, Mark Carney leaned heavily on the language of cooperation, pointing out that Conservatives would support his plan to increase the GST credit. That much is true, but the reason for that support matters. The GST credit increase is not a structural reform. It is a direct cash transfer, delivered through an existing benefit, that does nothing to change how prices are set, how food is produced, or why costs rose in the first place.

Under the plan announced at the press conference, the GST credit will be increased by 25 percent over five years, with a one-time payment equal to 50 percent of the annual credit paid this year. According to Finance Canada’s own figures, that means a family of four could receive up to roughly $1,800–$1,900 this year, followed by smaller annual top-ups in subsequent years, at a cost of $3.1 billion in the first year and roughly $1.3–$1.8 billion annually afterward . The money goes directly to individuals, not to retailers, and it does not alter GST rates at the checkout.

That design explains why Pierre Poilievre said Conservatives would not block the measure. In his public comments and in Question Period exchanges the same day, Poilievre made clear that while he opposes the government’s broader economic record, he would support the rebate because it puts some money back in people’s pockets without expanding the tax system or creating new bureaucracies . Support, in this case, was tactical and limited, not an endorsement of the government’s approach to affordability.

Critics, however, have been blunt about what the GST credit does not do. Economists and policy analysts note that cash transfers do not lower prices. They increase household income after prices have already risen. The Canada’s Food Price Report 2026, produced by the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, explicitly warns that rebates and tax holidays provide only short-term relief and fail to address the underlying drivers of food inflation, including tariffs, supply constraints, energy costs, and market concentration . The report also notes that the 2024–25 GST/HST holiday temporarily reduced measured food inflation, but prices reset once it ended, leaving affordability unchanged.

That criticism is echoed by fiscal commentators who argue that GST credits are broad rather than price-targeted. Because most essential groceries are already zero-rated for GST, the credit does not reduce the price of food on the shelf. It simply compensates households after the fact, using deficit-financed spending. As the Food Price Report points out, food prices remain 27 percent higher than five years ago, and none of the mechanisms driving that increase are touched by a rebate cheque .

Calling this collaboration is generous. What actually exists is a ceasefire on one narrow vote, precisely because the measure is limited, temporary, and non-structural.

Then came Question Period, and the contrast could not have been sharper.

After delivering his grocery-store sermon on collaboration and affordability, Mark Carney was nowhere to be found in the House of Commons. The man who had just explained to Canadians how serious he is about listening chose not to listen at all when Parliament finally convened.

Instead, his government sent substitutes.

Pierre Poilievre did what opposition leaders are supposed to do. He asked direct questions about food inflation, deficits, and taxes. He pointed out that Canada has some of the highest food price increases in the G7. He cited families spending well over sixteen thousand dollars a year just to eat. He asked, repeatedly, when the government would stop raising costs at the source instead of mailing rebate cheques after the damage is done.

The Prime Minister did not answer, because the Prime Minister was not there.

So the replies came from François-Philippe Champagne, Steven MacKinnon, and later Patty Hajdu. What they delivered was not a defense of policy but a coordinated exercise in message discipline.

Every answer circled back to the same talking point. The GST credit. Twelve million Canadians. A family of four. Rejoicing. Good news. Help is here.

None of them engaged with the substance of the questions. None addressed why food prices are rising faster in Canada than in peer countries. None explained how tariffs, regulatory costs, or deficits factor into grocery bills. None explained why a rebate that does not lower prices is being treated as an affordability solution rather than a stopgap.

Instead, government members leaned on condescension. They wished Poilievre well in his leadership review week. They thanked him for his openness. They asked him procedural questions about voting schedules, as if the real crisis facing Canadians was the parliamentary calendar rather than the price of food.

The most revealing moment was not what was said, but what was avoided. At no point did any Liberal minister seriously contest Poilievre’s core claim that the government’s policies have driven up costs. They simply refused to engage it. The strategy was clear. If you cannot win the argument, repeat the rebate and run out the clock.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister who had just spent a press conference talking about cooperation did not take a single question in the chamber where cooperation is supposed to happen. He did not absorb a single attack. He did not offer a single explanation under pressure. He left his ministers to deflect while he stayed safely offstage.

This is the pattern. Optics over accountability. Announcements over answers. Grocery aisles over green benches.

Question Period exposed what the press conference tried to conceal. The government does not want a debate about why groceries are expensive. It wants applause for sending cheques. It does not want scrutiny of its record. It wants gratitude for partial relief funded by more borrowing.

Carney asked Canadians to believe he is serious about affordability. Question Period showed how serious he is about avoiding responsibility for it.

Next comes the harder part for him. He cannot stay out of the House forever. And when he finally does take that seat, Pierre Poilievre will still be standing, still asking the same questions, and still refusing to accept a rebate as a substitute for answers.