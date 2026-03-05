The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Gullion's avatar
Ian Gullion
1d

Carney is a True joke!! He is the biggest threat to the whole world, he and his Stupidity will be the cause of the next Terrorist attack. People need to WAKE UP!!!

Reply
Share
peter john wraight's avatar
peter john wraight
1d

I'm going to flip-flop like the Tax dodger Carney, so today I will call him Mr Flip Flop. Tomorrow, The Tax Dodger, I was thinking on even days Mr Tax Dodger and on odd days Mr Flip Flop, or to muddle things up, make no sense and speak in riddles, do it the other way

Gotta go as I must move all my investments today to the Bahamas. Yup, also moving my business to the US. Gotta save some tax $ just like my hero.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Knight · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture