Mark Carney arrived at Australia’s Parliament House this week to deliver what was billed as a serious speech about the future of the international order. The ceremony looked impressive. The Australian prime minister offered a warm welcome. Members of Parliament praised the long friendship between Canada and Australia. The language was the familiar vocabulary of modern diplomacy: shared values, democratic institutions, middle powers working together in a complicated world.

Then Carney stepped to the lectern.

He began with history. Canada and Australia, he said, are “strategic cousins,” democracies shaped by the same institutions and traditions. Canadians look to the North Star, Australians to the Southern Cross, but both countries navigate by the same values. The two nations, he argued, helped build the post-war international system that governed trade, security, and diplomacy for decades. Now that system is breaking down.

“The global architecture is now breaking down from consecutive crises,” Carney told the chamber, warning that supply chains, trade, and financial systems are increasingly being weaponized by great powers. Canada and Australia, he said, must respond by building new coalitions and strengthening economic sovereignty.

It was a sweeping argument. In Carney’s telling, the age of easy globalization is over. Middle powers like Canada and Australia must cooperate on everything from critical minerals and artificial intelligence to defense technology and capital markets.

He laid out the agenda in detail. Canada and Australia together produce roughly a third of the world’s lithium and uranium and nearly forty percent of global iron ore production. The two countries should coordinate those resources strategically, he said, rather than competing against one another.

Carney also confirmed plans for deeper defense cooperation, including work on Australia’s over-the-horizon radar system and new investment in drones, cyber capabilities, and artificial intelligence. He described a Canadian defense industrial strategy that will drive massive new spending in the coming decade.

The larger concept behind all of this was what Carney called “variable geometry”—a system of flexible alliances built around specific issues rather than rigid institutions.

“Canada is choosing to create a dense web of connections to build our resilience,” he said.

The speech was ambitious, confident, and full of sweeping geopolitical language. It described a world where middle powers shape events instead of reacting to them. A world where Canada and Australia help rewrite the rules of international order.

And yet the real news of the day came later, during the press conference that followed.

Carney’s tone during the press conference in Canberra was noticeably different from the confident rhetoric he had delivered just hours earlier inside the Australian Parliament. In the chamber, he spoke about a collapsing global order, about middle powers stepping forward, about Canada and Australia shaping the next phase of international cooperation. It sounded bold and ambitious, the language of a leader prepared to act in a dangerous world.

Then the questions began.

The first major question concerned the widening war in the Middle East. Iranian missiles had already struck targets across the region. Reports had emerged of Iranian attacks extending toward Turkey, and the U.S. Navy had reportedly sunk an Iranian vessel near Sri Lanka. The reporter asked both leaders a straightforward question: were they troubled by the expansion of the conflict, and what did they make of the United States’ military actions.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke first, condemning Iran’s attacks and reiterating the objective shared by many Western governments: Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon. Then Carney stepped in and immediately broadened the argument beyond the current war.

He described the Iranian regime as fundamentally illegitimate and violent. For nearly five decades, he said, the government in Tehran has repressed its own population, particularly women, and violently suppressed dissent.

“It is a regime that has repressed its people for almost five decades,” Carney said, adding that in recent weeks alone thousands of demonstrators had been killed. He went further, accusing Tehran of exporting terrorism across the Middle East and beyond. The regime, he argued, had killed civilians, funded militant groups, and destabilized multiple countries in the region.

Carney cited the 2020 destruction of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752—shot down by Iranian forces shortly after leaving Tehran—as one example of the regime’s recklessness. Dozens of Canadians died in that disaster.

By this point the message sounded clear enough. Iran is dangerous. The regime murders its own citizens. It funds terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah and Hamas. And it must never obtain nuclear weapons.

Then the conversation turned to Canada’s role in the war.

A journalist asked Carney directly whether Canada would participate in U.S. military action if the conflict escalated. It was the kind of question that normally produces a firm answer from a national leader.

Carney declined to give one.

“You’ve asked a fundamental hypothetical,” he said. The situation, he explained, was evolving rapidly and could expand across the region. In that context, he argued, no government could rule out every possibility.

“One can never categorically rule out participation,” he said.

He quickly added that Canada had not been consulted before the initial U.S.–Israeli strikes and had not participated in them. But if circumstances changed, Canada would “stand by our allies” when necessary.

It was a carefully constructed sentence. Canada was not involved. Canada might be involved later. Canada supports its allies but did not participate in the action taken by them.

The next question pushed directly at a contradiction in Carney’s public messaging.

Earlier in the week he had acknowledged that the conflict could widen. Yet Canada’s first official statement after the U.S.–Israeli strikes had not called for de-escalation. Why not?

The journalist asked the question bluntly: if Carney believed the conflict could spread, why did Ottawa’s initial statement fail to urge restraint?

Carney defended the timeline.

The government’s first statement, he said, had been issued within hours of the initial strikes. At that moment the situation was still developing and the objectives of the military operation were not yet clear. It would have been premature, he suggested, to immediately demand de-escalation.

Now, however, the circumstances had changed.

The conflict had spread. Civilian infrastructure was being targeted. Countries beyond the original belligerents were becoming involved. Under those conditions, Carney said, calling for de-escalation was the appropriate response.

“No, in hindsight that judgment was correct,” he said.

The exchange illustrated the central tension in his position.

Carney repeatedly condemned the Iranian regime in the strongest possible terms. He called it a government that murders its own citizens and sponsors terrorism across the Middle East. He insisted that Iran must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

Yet he simultaneously distanced Canada from the military operation designed to prevent exactly that outcome.

It is a strange kind of foreign policy logic. Iran is dangerous. Iran funds terrorism. Iran kills civilians. But the strikes aimed at stopping those threats are something Canada prefers to observe from a safe distance.

Another journalist then raised a separate issue: Canada’s relationship with the United States.

Recent U.S. tariff actions had strained trade relations between the two countries. The reporter asked whether Canada could still trust Washington.

Carney’s answer was unusually blunt for a diplomatic setting.

The U.S.–Canada trade agreement, he said, had effectively been broken in the short term by American actions. The tariffs had violated the protocols of the existing deal.

“That agreement effectively has been broken in the short term,” he said, though he emphasized that most trade between the two countries remained tariff-free.

Even there, the tone was cautious. The agreement had been damaged, not abandoned. Trust needed to be rebuilt, not rejected. Negotiations would continue.

By the end of the press conference, the contrast with Carney’s earlier speech in Parliament had become obvious.

Inside the chamber he had spoken about leadership in a fractured world. Canada and Australia, he argued, must build coalitions, defend sovereignty, and shape the future of the international order.

Outside the chamber, answering questions about a real war unfolding in real time, his position became far more careful.

Canada condemns the Iranian regime. Canada agrees that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons. Canada supports its allies in principle.

But Canada was not consulted. Canada did not participate. Canada calls for de-escalation. And Canada might participate someday—but cannot say when.

For a prime minister who spent the afternoon warning that the global order is collapsing, it was a remarkably cautious performance.

Leadership in a dangerous world usually requires clarity about what you believe and what you are prepared to do about it.

In Canberra this week, Mark Carney delivered a long speech about global leadership. Then, when the questions began, he demonstrated something quite different: the art of agreeing with everyone while committing to almost nothing.