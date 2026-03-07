Mark Carney arrived in Tokyo this week with the full choreography of modern diplomacy. Flags. Podiums. Translators. A formal signing ceremony with cameras rolling while two prime ministers exchanged documents and shook hands. The announcement sounded impressive enough: a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” between Canada and Japan. The kind of phrase governments love because it sounds serious while meaning almost nothing.

And that’s the point.

What Carney and his Japanese counterpart signed was not a treaty. It was not a defense pact. It was not even a binding trade agreement. It was a memorandum of cooperation, the diplomatic equivalent of a polite handshake. Governments sign these things all the time. They signal intent. They express hopes. They promise discussions. What they do not do is legally require anyone to actually follow through.

But you would never know that from the performance.

Carney took the podium and delivered a long speech about the deep relationship between Canada and Japan. Trade between the two countries exceeds $40 billion annually, he said. Japan is one of Canada’s largest investors. Japanese companies build a huge share of the vehicles manufactured in Canada. And more than ten percent of the food imported into Japan comes from Canadian farms.

All of that is true. None of it is new.

What was new, supposedly, was the grand strategic partnership he announced with the Japanese government. According to Carney, the two countries are now embarking on six major areas of cooperation: defense technology, supply chains, trade integration, energy exports, Arctic research, and cultural exchange. He spoke about critical minerals, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and sovereign cloud infrastructure. It sounded like the beginning of a new geopolitical alliance.

Except again: nothing binding was actually signed.

No treaty. No spending commitments. No enforceable obligations.

Just another government memorandum declaring that officials from both countries will continue talking about things they were already talking about before.

Carney described the agreement as part of a broader transformation in Canadian policy. His government, he said, had been elected with a mandate “to build boldly with a speed not seen in generations.” That meant massive new investment in infrastructure, artificial intelligence, energy, and defense technology. Canada’s defense industrial strategy alone, he said, could unleash more than half a trillion dollars in investment over the next decade.

That’s a very large number. Conveniently, it’s also a very distant one.

Politicians love announcing enormous spending figures that will supposedly materialize ten years from now. By the time anyone checks whether the money actually appeared, the people who made the promise are long gone.

Carney also spoke at length about energy cooperation. Canada, he said, could double its exports of liquefied natural gas by the end of the decade and double them again the decade after that. Japan would be a natural partner for that expansion.

Again, the idea sounds impressive. But the reality is more complicated.

Canada still struggles to build the infrastructure required to export its own natural gas. Major pipeline projects have been stalled for years by regulatory fights and political opposition at home. Announcing LNG partnerships abroad is easy. Building the terminals and pipelines required to supply them is something else entirely.

And then came the press conference.

One of the first questions concerned the escalating conflict in the Middle East following the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran. Only days earlier, Carney had spoken in fairly blunt terms about the Iranian regime. He described it as a government that represses its population, murders demonstrators, and funds terrorist groups across the region. The strategic objective, he said repeatedly, was clear: Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon.

But in Tokyo the tone had shifted again.

Asked whether Canada might send military assistance to Gulf states or provide defensive assets if the conflict widened, Carney suddenly sounded cautious. Canada had received no request for assistance, he said. Canada was not consulted before the strikes. Canada was not currently engaged in the conflict. Ottawa’s priority, he explained, was helping Canadians in the region if they needed evacuation.

It was the latest version of a position that has now changed several times in the span of a week.

First came the moral clarity about the Iranian regime. Then came the talk about international law and de-escalation once the domestic polling started to circulate back home. Now in Tokyo, the message was something closer to strategic distance: Canada supports the objective but is not involved and has no immediate plans to be.

This kind of rhetorical flexibility is not unusual in politics. It is unusual to watch it unfold in real time across three continents.

Another reporter turned the conversation toward trade, and here things became even more revealing.

Carney acknowledged that negotiations over the future of North American trade were already underway between the United States and Mexico. Canada, notably, was not currently sitting at that table.

That raised an obvious question: was Washington deliberately splitting the talks into separate tracks, negotiating with Mexico first and leaving Canada to catch up later?

Carney’s answer was a masterclass in diplomatic understatement. Yes, he said, the United States had indicated there would likely be bilateral discussions as well as trilateral ones. The issues with Mexico and Canada were different, he explained, so it made sense for some negotiations to happen separately.

Think about what that means in practice.

The United States and Mexico are discussing the future structure of North American trade while Canada—whose economy depends on that system more than almost any other country—waits for its turn.

Carney did not describe that as a problem. He described it as a procedural detail.

The reality looks different.

When two of the three countries in a trade bloc start negotiating the rules without the third, that third country is not leading the conversation. It is reacting to it.

The press conference continued with questions about Japanese automakers operating in Canada. Carney explained that roughly seventy percent of Canada’s auto production already comes from Japanese companies and suggested that future policies could reward manufacturers who produce vehicles inside Canada rather than simply selling into the Canadian market.

Again, the language sounded ambitious: new incentives, new production strategies, new industrial policy.

But even here there was an uncomfortable admission buried in the answer.

Carney acknowledged that the North American auto sector is no longer the most competitive in the world. The industry requires large-scale investment and structural change if it wants to compete with global rivals.

In other words, the industrial system that has defined Canada’s economy for generations is falling behind.

And while that’s happening, the country’s prime minister is standing in Tokyo announcing strategic partnerships that are not binding agreements while two other countries renegotiate the trade framework that actually determines Canada’s economic future.

By the time the press conference ended, the pattern of the entire trip was clear.

In India, Australia, and now Japan, Carney delivered sweeping speeches about a collapsing global order and the need for middle powers to lead.

But when reporters asked about the most immediate geopolitical realities—the Iran war, the North American trade negotiations, the shifting balance of power in global manufacturing—the answers became far more cautious.

Canada condemns Iran but is not involved in the strikes.

Canada supports its allies but has received no request for assistance.

Canada is part of North American trade talks, even though those talks are already happening without Canada at the table.

Diplomacy always involves a certain amount of theater. Leaders fly around the world signing memoranda, announcing partnerships, and posing for photographs beside foreign flags. It is a ritual as old as modern politics itself.

But occasionally the contrast between the ceremony and the substance becomes impossible to ignore.

In Tokyo this week, the ceremony was impressive. The speeches were ambitious. The documents were carefully signed and exchanged.

The questions afterward were less flattering. And the answers revealed far more about Canada’s position in the world than the ceremony ever could.