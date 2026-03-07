The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
peter john wraight's avatar
peter john wraight
6h

Carney has made many billion-dollar deals since becoming Prime Minister, and everyone, including the Conservatives, can agree on this fact.

Only problem is that all these deals were for Brookfield, who, as we all know, pays ZERO taxes in Canada just like our vaunted P.M.

Woopsy forgot to mention y,all remember that huge deal to build mini nuclear reactors? Well guess where they are being built ANDDDDDDD you guessed it, United States of America.

Hope all you elbows up idiots have a wonderful weekend

Reply
Share
1 reply
Ian Gullion's avatar
Ian Gullion
7h

CARNEY NEEDS TO BE TAKEN TO TOKYO AND NEVER EVER BE LET INTO CANADA AGAIN THE POS!!!

Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Knight · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture