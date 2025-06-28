The Opposition with Dan Knight

EB
15h

We need an election asap!!! We need a Conservative, common sense, patriotic government who loves Canada and puts our people first. We do not want to be part of, or run by, the WEF.

New Scott
15h

Carney is a banker. He knows how to steal money from people and businesses. He is clueless about how to create wealth.

