Ottawa—On Tuesday morning, members of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage sat down to discuss the “state of the journalism and media sectors.” The witness list included nonprofit media founders, community radio representatives, and industry lobby groups. But the hearing quickly became something else entirely after former CBC journalist Travis Dhanraj began speaking.

Dhanraj opened by describing the broadcaster he grew up believing in. As a kid in Alberta, he said, he watched The National with anchor Knowlton Nash every night. “He represented a public broadcaster that belonged to Canadians,” Dhanraj told MPs. “Not to power, not to party, but to the public.” The implication was obvious: the institution he eventually worked for no longer resembles that ideal.

Dhanraj spent years inside the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation newsroom. He worked as a parliamentary reporter in Ottawa, covered the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and eventually hosted his own program, Canada Tonight. According to his testimony, that job ended after a conflict with CBC management over editorial control and internal culture.

The incident that triggered public attention involved a tweet in April 2024. Dhanraj publicly stated that his program had requested an interview with CBC president Catherine Tait and that the request had been declined. Shortly afterward, he was removed from the air. When Tait appeared before the same parliamentary committee weeks later, she told MPs she was “not aware of any repercussions.” Dhanraj told the committee that internal records contradict that claim. According to him, a CBC vice-president had already briefed Tait about the situation a day earlier.

“That matters,” Dhanraj said. “Because trust matters.”

But the tweet, he argued, was not the beginning of the conflict. It was the breaking point.

For months, he told MPs, tensions had been building inside the newsroom over editorial control and what he described as a culture of centralized gatekeeping. When he launched his show, he tried to create a panel that included a broad range of political voices. The goal, he said, was “real diversity, including diversity of thought.”

The panel did not last.

According to Dhanraj, the show was given a list of roughly 40 to 45 people who were effectively off limits for booking. The list originated from the CBC’s flagship political program Power & Politics. In practice, this meant his producers were often prevented from inviting guests, including journalists or politicians, even when breaking news made them relevant.

“I basically wasn’t allowed to pick up the phone and talk to conservatives,” he told MPs.

Dhanraj said the restrictions sometimes extended to entire political parties. In one internal exchange he read aloud to the committee, a producer explained the situation bluntly: “It is a no to the Conservatives. We can’t chase anyone from the entire party.”

He told the committee he repeatedly warned management that these restrictions risked violating the Broadcasting Act’s requirement for balance in political coverage. His goal, he said, was not to “flood the show with conservatives,” but to maintain a basic balance of perspectives.

That effort, he suggested, was not well received.

The hearing took a darker turn when Dhanraj began reading statements from current and former CBC employees who contacted him after he spoke publicly about his departure. Many, he said, were afraid to come forward themselves.

One employee wrote that during ten years at the CBC they witnessed “misuse of taxpayer dollars, racism, favoritism, nepotism, sexual harassment, and verbal abuse.” Another described the newsroom environment in simpler terms: “Without exaggeration, I experienced toxicity every single day.”

One account described a journalist being removed from an anchor desk in Vancouver because she was told she no longer fit diversity targets. “As a white person, I did not fit the diversity targets they were trying to meet,” the statement said. According to Dhanraj, that employee had never received performance complaints.

Another employee described being required to check a box indicating whether on-air guests came from a “diverse background.” Dhanraj said the practice reduced interview subjects to identity metrics rather than journalistic judgment.

“These people are traumatized,” he told the committee. “They are scared to come out. They’re scared of the professional repercussions.”

The most striking revelation involved a document Dhanraj said CBC management asked him to sign. The agreement, which he read into the record, would have required him to confirm that he would not pursue any claim under the Canadian Human Rights Act related to the dispute.

“That should be shocking to every member on this committee,” he said.

At one point Conservative MP Rachael Thomas asked whether he had ever seen influence from the Prime Minister’s Office on CBC editorial decisions. Dhanraj responded cautiously. He said concerns about possible political influence had been raised internally by staff working on Power & Politics. Whether any influence actually occurred, he said, remains unclear. But he told MPs that the allegations themselves should have triggered an investigation. To his knowledge, he said, none ever occurred.

Another exchange focused on public trust in the CBC. The broadcaster receives roughly $1.4 billion in annual public funding, with additional increases announced in recent budgets. When asked whether declining trust in the institution is justified, Dhanraj answered directly.

“By continuing to come to these committees and say, ‘Yeah, we might have a little bit of a problem, but overall we’re not biased,’ that’s gaslighting Canadians,” he said.

He rejected accusations that his testimony was politically motivated. “I am not a cheerleader for the Conservatives,” he said. “I’m not a cheerleader for the Liberals either. I was trying to do my job as a journalist.”

Dhanraj ended his testimony by making something clear: despite everything he described, he still believes in public broadcasting. He began his career at the CBC as a teenager working as an audience coordinator. Later he worked on programs like Air Farce and The Red Green Show before moving into reporting roles in Edmonton, Toronto, and Ottawa. At one point, he said, he even accepted a pay cut to return to the network.

“I used to walk around the CBC broadcast centre when I was 19 years old and sneak into the newsroom,” he told MPs. “I thought, this is the heart of this building.”

But he believes the institution has drifted far from what it once was.

“The CBC should not be a polarizing force,” he said. “It needs to bring Canadians together.”

Then he delivered the kind of closing line that doesn’t usually appear in carefully managed public hearings.

If the broadcaster eventually collapses under the weight of its credibility crisis, he suggested, it will not be because of its critics.

“Executives are doing a great job of that on their own.”