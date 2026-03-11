The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra D Barber's avatar
Sandra D Barber
13h

It is not surprising that a majority of Canadians no longer watch CBC or that it should be "defunded". Once any news platform becomes so obviously biased as to it's loyalties, whatever they have to report or say is NOT listened to, nor should it be. Sad though that the majority still have no voice, as the propaganda being spread seems to have been successful. The Liberal Party of Canada much like the Democrats in USA have their propaganda platform down to a fine art, and that is the major concern. What happened to honesty and integrity??

Reply
Share
3 replies
Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
11h

Great Canadian journalism.

This is simply stellar reporting.

Well done, Dan Knight.

Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Knight · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture