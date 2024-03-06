CBSA Union president - ArriveCan wasn't needed
PACP's Meeting No. 105 sheds light on the profound inefficiencies plaguing the Trudeau administration, as Mark Weber testifies on the ArriveCan's failures and the cultural rot within the CBSA
Good morning, my fellow Canadians. In the latest episode of the ongoing saga that encapsulates the depth of dysfunction under the Trudeau administration, Meeting No. 105 of the PACP - Standing Committee on Public Accounts unfolded in what can only be described as a monumental barn burner. The spotlight shone intensely on Mark Weber, the resolute Preside…