Checkmate, Poilievre Outmaneuvers Trudeau in Push for Early Election
A non-confidence vote looms as opposition parties unite against Liberal mismanagement.
#BREAKING Pierre Poilievre has a new plan, and let me tell you, it’s a smart one. The Conservative leader is setting the stage for what could be the most decisive political showdown Canada’s seen in years. His goal? Force a non-confidence vote in Justin Trudeau’s government and trigger an election focused on the Liberals' disastrous carbon tax.
Now, this…