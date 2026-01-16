Update : Links added, and updated with the Prime ministers Q and A

January 16th 2025—Beijing—Mark Carney’s office released a statement declaring a new Canada–China “strategic partnership” built around energy, trade, public safety and security, multilateral cooperation, and cultural ties, following meetings with Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Zhao Leji. The government is presenting the agreement as a reset designed to diversify Canada’s trade relationships and attract investment at a time of global uncertainty. The concrete outcomes, however, reveal a sharp split between who benefits immediately and who is being asked to wait—and trust.

A reset sold with big numbers, soft answers on security, and faith in promises that arrive “over time”

At the Beijing presser, Mark Carney tried to wrap a controversial set of concessions in a grand, history-soaked narrative about Canada “designing new tracks” for a fractured world. He opened by stressing it had been eight years since a Canadian prime minister visited China and described today’s global trade environment as a “rupture,” not a transition—his justification for moving fast, striking deals, and calling it “pragmatism.” He leaned hard on scale: nearly $120 billion in two-way trade, 400,000 Canadian “careers” tied to China trade, and $20 billion in wages he says Canadians earn annually because of the relationship. The subtext was simple: Canada can’t afford distance from Beijing anymore.

The most revealing moments came when reporters pressed him where the marketing stops and the risk begins. On the Chinese EV quota, Carney didn’t just defend it—he praised China’s EV sector as “undeniable,” called the vehicles among the most affordable and efficient in the world, and argued Canada needs access to Chinese supply chains to build a competitive EV sector. He repeatedly emphasized the cap is “less than 3%” of the market and noted the quota could compound to about 70,000 vehicles by year five, while also saying the arrangement would be reviewed after year three. He pitched a future where an increasing share of those imports land below $35,000, and framed the “most important element” as the beginning of discussions for Chinese investment and partnerships to produce vehicles in Canada “over time”—a careful phrase that acknowledges nothing is actually locked in.

On security, he dodged clean lines. Asked whether China is still the biggest security threat after he previously said it was, Carney refused to give a yes/no answer and retreated to generalities about a worsening threat environment and the need to manage risk through “alliances” and “engagement.” When a reporter explicitly raised interference and national-security concerns tied to Chinese EVs, Carney pointed to the “security aspect” of the agreement—more law-enforcement cooperation on cross-border crime, including narcotics and interference—then said Canada has “red lines” and he takes interference seriously, dating back to when he received his security clearance. He did not describe any specific commitments he extracted from Xi on staying out of Canada’s elections.

Carney also made clear the reset comes with foreign-policy discipline aimed at avoiding Beijing’s displeasure. When asked why two Liberal MPs cut short a Taiwan visit before meeting Taiwan’s president, he said Canada’s one-China policy hasn’t changed and framed the decision as avoiding “confusion” between people-to-people contacts and government-to-government engagement. On human rights, he insisted Canada raises issues but added a line that says a lot: Canada prefers direct conversations and “doesn’t grab a megaphone.” Asked specifically about Jimmy Lai and Taiwan, he referenced a recent G7 statement calling for Lai’s humanitarian release and said those issues were raised in broader discussions, while reiterating that cooperation with China is “more focused” and “more limited” because of different systems.

Then there was the part that sounded like a Bay Street seminar delivered from a geopolitical fault line: Carney repeatedly used “new world order” language, describing a future where global trade and financial rules are increasingly shaped by patchwork coalitions, bilateral deals, and sector-by-sector arrangements rather than institutions like the WTO and IMF. He even wandered into the evolution of cross-border payments and the long-run role of the renminbi, signalling that the reset is as much about finance architecture as it is about canola and cars.

Finally, he tried to reassure on Arctic sovereignty after a question about China styling itself a “near-Arctic power.” Carney said Greenland’s future is for Greenland and Denmark to decide, emphasized NATO commitments, listed steps to expand Canada’s year-round Arctic presence, and claimed he found “much alignment” with Xi on Greenland and Arctic sovereignty—another sentence that will age either very well or very badly.

The Fine Print

For farmers, particularly in Saskatchewan, this deal delivers real and immediate relief. Ottawa says China will reduce combined tariffs on Canadian canola seed to roughly 15% by March 1, 2026, down from levels that had climbed to approximately 85%. Canola meal, along with products like lobster, crab, and peas, is expected to be spared from certain punitive tariffs through at least the end of next year. The government estimates the Chinese canola market alone is worth about $4 billion and claims the changes could unlock close to $3 billion in export orders. For producers who have spent years paying the price for geopolitical retaliation they had nothing to do with, that tariff relief matters.

The auto sector, by contrast, gets promises instead of protection. Under the agreement, Canada will allow up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles into the Canadian market at a 6.1% tariff rate. The government says it expects this to encourage future joint-venture investment in Canada, help build out the EV supply chain, and create jobs. What the press release does not say is just as important: there is no requirement that these vehicles be built in Canada, no commitment to Canadian assembly, no guaranteed job numbers, no minimum Canadian content rules, and no penalties if promised investment never arrives. Imports are immediate. Manufacturing commitments are hypothetical.

That omission lands hard in an industry already under severe strain. General Motors has cut production at its Oshawa plant from three shifts to two, affecting roughly 700 workers. GM’s CAMI plant in Ingersoll has faced temporary layoffs impacting about 1,200 workers, with plans to restart on a single shift that would leave nearly 500 workers facing indefinite job losses. Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly plant shutdown tied to tariff disruptions affected approximately 4,500 workers, while the Brampton Assembly plant has left roughly 3,000 workers in limbo amid stalled retooling and strategic uncertainty. Against that backdrop, opening the door to subsidized foreign imports without securing domestic manufacturing looks less like an industrial strategy and more like a gamble taken with other people’s livelihoods.

And yes, the subsidy issue is not a conspiracy theory, it’s the stated rationale behind why Canada imposed harsh measures in the first place. In 2024, Ottawa announced a 100% surtax on China-made EVs, explicitly citing “unfair Chinese trade practices,” on top of the existing 6.1% MFN tariff. The EU likewise imposed duties on what it described as unfairly subsidized Chinese EVs. Carney’s release now swings back to 6.1% for a capped volume, while hoping the “joint venture” story carries the day.

On top of economics sits the connected-vehicle problem, the “spying” concern people keep raising, and it’s not fringe. The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security finalized a connected-vehicle supply-chain rule saying certain PRC-linked software/hardware in vehicle connectivity and automated driving systems presents an “undue and unacceptable risk” to national security. Canada has also publicly mulled restrictions on Chinese-made EV software on national-security grounds, according to Reuters. Even if you don’t want to use the word “spying,” the documented issue is data: modern cars collect location and sensor data and receive remote updates, and Western governments have treated PRC-linked systems as a strategic risk.

Finally, the press release leans hard on “public safety and security,” promising increased cooperation to combat narcotics trafficking, synthetic drugs, and money laundering. Canadians have heard that song before while fentanyl keeps ripping through communities. Two months ago, CBSA announced it intercepted 4,300 litres of precursor chemicals coming from China used to produce dangerous narcotics, including fentanyl, at the Vancouver area port of entry. Canadian government briefing material has also acknowledged China as a source for fentanyl, fentanyl analogues, and increasingly precursor chemicals flowing to Canada.

Carney’s press release presents this agreement as balanced and forward-looking. In practice, it delivers immediate relief to farmers, immediate access to the Canadian market for Chinese manufacturers, and delayed, conditional, and unenforced hopes for Canadian auto workers. Canadians are being asked to take on faith that the jobs come later, the risks are manageable, and the costs are worth it. Given what has already been lost, skepticism is not only understandable… it is earned.