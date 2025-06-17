The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Floyd's avatar
Peter Floyd
10h

I for one would like to see some action. Given the lack of budget, continued immigration issues, and gross overspending, the Opposition, with the support of other minority members, could table a budget bill in the House of Commons. It could for the sake of argument simply cap spending until a "real budget" is produced. If was turned down by the Liberals are vote of nonconfidence could then occur.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Miller's avatar
Susan Miller
10h

Just a small correction in last line “we’re all living in the wreckage” to we’re all sleepwalking in the nightmare. Write your MP, ask questions and demand answers. After all, we are paying the tab.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture