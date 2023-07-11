Corporate Greed at the Helm: How Shipping Giants Hold North American Economy Hostage
Exposing the Profit Surge amidst Pandemic and the Unfolding Labor Unrest
#BREAKING Five major shipping companies raked in an astonishing US$103.3 billion in profit last year, a staggering increase from the US$6.2 billion in 2019, as reported by the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU). Let's take a moment to really digest those numbers. In the face of a global pandemic, when millions were struggling to mak…