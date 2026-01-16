Correction

An earlier version of this article incorrectly characterized the position of the Canadian Telecommunications Association (CTA) during Day 2 of the Supreme Court hearing in Democracy Watch v. Attorney General of Canada.

The article stated that industry interveners supported partial privative clauses as necessary for “efficient governance.” In fact, the CTA, the sole industry intervener in the case, opposed partial privative clauses and also objected to limits on judicial review of Cabinet decisions, including appeals from CRTC rulings.

The argument that partial privative clauses are necessary to ensure efficient governance was advanced by provincial governments and federal government counsel, not by the CTA.

The article has been updated to reflect this correction. Accuracy matters, particularly in a case centered on accountability and the rule of law, and I appreciate Democracy Watch for flagging the error.