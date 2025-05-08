The Opposition with Dan Knight

Barry Hall
9h

Many British Columbians probably share similar sentiments to Alberta and Saskatchewan, but our waffling NDP Premier, who barely won the last election is fully entrenched with the Federal Liberals and their WEF policies. Western Canadians are tired of being manipulated by the Laurentian elite, who seem to have a total disregard for Western Canada. We all love Canada, but we don’t need to be “managed” by a dictatorial government in Ottawa. If things continue as they are, it will stoke the fires of separation

Mike Schnell
9h

One of the most important points that Danielle Smith said a few days ago was that the big four provinces which include ON, QC, BC and AB do not subsidize each other. Each province gets exactly the same per capita as the other. She said we can definitely help out the smaller provinces. But the big four must be treated equally!

