Cracking Confederation: Western Provinces Push Back as Ottawa’s Overreach Fuels Separation Talk
Western Frustration Simmers as Support for Alberta, Saskatchewan Separation Referendums Grows — But Majority Still Reluctant to Leave
Alberta—As Ottawa doubles down on its climate crusade and economic centralization under Prime Minister Mark “Carbon Tax” Carney, the prairie provinces are boiling over. The Angus Reid Institute released new polling this week revealing that nearly half of residents in Alberta and Saskatchewan want a vote on leaving Confederation — a signal flare of western alienation that's been ignored for too long by Laurentian elites.
Premier Danielle Smith has paved the legal road for a 2026 Alberta referendum, though she remains personally opposed to separation. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe echoed a similar stance: no support for leaving, but no resistance to a vote. The mood on the ground, however, is unmistakable — western Canadians are sick of being sidelined.
Despite the buzz, hard numbers paint a more nuanced picture. According to a recent Angus Reid survey just 36% of Albertans and 34% of Saskatchewanians say they support separation. And when pressed on seriousness, only 19% in Alberta and 15% in Saskatchewan say they would definitely vote to leave. It's clear: frustration is high, but faith in a viable exit plan remains low.
Still, the discontent is far from superficial. Polling shows that separatist sentiment is conditional — and fixable. A majority of “leave” voters say they’d stay if Ottawa made key concessions:
Scrap Bill C-69, which strangles infrastructure projects in red tape
Eliminate the emissions cap throttling Alberta’s energy sector
Build an east-to-west pipeline, uniting the country’s energy economy
Such moves could dramatically reduce separatist sentiment, but don’t expect Carbon Tax Carney’s Liberals — propped up by climate activists and Laurentian elites — to budge. And if British Columbia or Quebec block pipeline access, separatist support would surge, proving once again that national unity means little if it runs counter to green ideology.
Interestingly, over 70% of current separatists say they’d change their mind if the federal Conservatives formed government. The Trudeau legacy — carbon taxes, equalization dependence, and centralized power — is the real wedge, not the Constitution.
Meanwhile, Indigenous protests seem unlikely to slow separatist momentum. In fact, a majority of firm “leave” voters say large-scale protests from Indigenous groups would increase their desire to exit Canada.
Notably, Albertans are paying close attention — 79% are closely following the debate, compared to just 58% in Saskatchewan.
So, what’s next? While a majority believe a referendum would fail, the message from Alberta and Saskatchewan is clear: if Ottawa doesn’t start treating the West as a partner — not a problem — don’t be surprised if more Canadians start wondering what life outside Confederation could look like.
Many British Columbians probably share similar sentiments to Alberta and Saskatchewan, but our waffling NDP Premier, who barely won the last election is fully entrenched with the Federal Liberals and their WEF policies. Western Canadians are tired of being manipulated by the Laurentian elite, who seem to have a total disregard for Western Canada. We all love Canada, but we don’t need to be “managed” by a dictatorial government in Ottawa. If things continue as they are, it will stoke the fires of separation
One of the most important points that Danielle Smith said a few days ago was that the big four provinces which include ON, QC, BC and AB do not subsidize each other. Each province gets exactly the same per capita as the other. She said we can definitely help out the smaller provinces. But the big four must be treated equally!