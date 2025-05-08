Alberta—As Ottawa doubles down on its climate crusade and economic centralization under Prime Minister Mark “Carbon Tax” Carney, the prairie provinces are boiling over. The Angus Reid Institute released new polling this week revealing that nearly half of residents in Alberta and Saskatchewan want a vote on leaving Confederation — a signal flare of western alienation that's been ignored for too long by Laurentian elites.

Premier Danielle Smith has paved the legal road for a 2026 Alberta referendum, though she remains personally opposed to separation. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe echoed a similar stance: no support for leaving, but no resistance to a vote. The mood on the ground, however, is unmistakable — western Canadians are sick of being sidelined.

Despite the buzz, hard numbers paint a more nuanced picture. According to a recent Angus Reid survey just 36% of Albertans and 34% of Saskatchewanians say they support separation. And when pressed on seriousness, only 19% in Alberta and 15% in Saskatchewan say they would definitely vote to leave. It's clear: frustration is high, but faith in a viable exit plan remains low.

Still, the discontent is far from superficial. Polling shows that separatist sentiment is conditional — and fixable. A majority of “leave” voters say they’d stay if Ottawa made key concessions:

Scrap Bill C-69, which strangles infrastructure projects in red tape

Eliminate the emissions cap throttling Alberta’s energy sector

Build an east-to-west pipeline, uniting the country’s energy economy

Such moves could dramatically reduce separatist sentiment, but don’t expect Carbon Tax Carney’s Liberals — propped up by climate activists and Laurentian elites — to budge. And if British Columbia or Quebec block pipeline access, separatist support would surge, proving once again that national unity means little if it runs counter to green ideology.

Interestingly, over 70% of current separatists say they’d change their mind if the federal Conservatives formed government. The Trudeau legacy — carbon taxes, equalization dependence, and centralized power — is the real wedge, not the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Indigenous protests seem unlikely to slow separatist momentum. In fact, a majority of firm “leave” voters say large-scale protests from Indigenous groups would increase their desire to exit Canada.

Notably, Albertans are paying close attention — 79% are closely following the debate, compared to just 58% in Saskatchewan.

So, what’s next? While a majority believe a referendum would fail, the message from Alberta and Saskatchewan is clear: if Ottawa doesn’t start treating the West as a partner — not a problem — don’t be surprised if more Canadians start wondering what life outside Confederation could look like.