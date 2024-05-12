Crisis in the Woods: BC's NDP Government Fumbles as Mills Close and Jobs Vanish
BC Conservative Leader John Rustad Calls Out Eby's Disastrous Economic Policies Amidst a Spate of Industrial Decline
Good morning my fellow Canadians, today, let’s tear into the fabric of British Columbia’s crumbling forest industry under the catastrophic governance of Premier David Eby and his NDP government. The latest bombshell? Major mill closures and job losses across northern BC, a direct result of the government's egregious policies and regulatory quagmires.
Whe…