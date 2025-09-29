It’s Monday morning in Canada, and the swamp is alive and well. After seven years of stonewalling, weak investigations, and political cover for one of the most explosive scandals in recent history, the Trudeau machine just got what looks like its final shield. Ontario Crown prosecutors quietly stepped in to shut down Democracy Watch’s private prosecution against Justin Trudeau over the SNC-Lavalin affair—yes, the same SNC that got caught bribing Libyan officials and then rebranded itself “AtkinsRéalis” as if a name change erases corruption.

Let me walk you through what’s happening, and how the Crown’s “no reasonable prospect” excuse unravels in the face of Supreme Court doctrine.

In their September 29 press release, Democracy Watch confirms what many already suspected: John Corelli, director of Ontario’s Complex Prosecutions Bureau, has issued a stay on DW’s private prosecution application against Trudeau for alleged obstruction of justice and breach of trust tied to SNC-Lavalin. The heart of Corelli’s reasoning? He says “there is no reasonable prospect the Crown could prove that Mr. Trudeau acted with the requisite criminal intent.” That’s the barrier, he says—the legal standard is too steep for their evidence to climb.

But that’s where the Crown is wrong. R. v. Beaudry (2007 SCC 5) is not a dusty case from the past; it embodies the Supreme Court’s view of what “obstructing justice” means under Criminal Code s. 139(2). In Beaudry, a police sergeant deliberately declined to gather breath-sample evidence in a drunk-driving situation involving a fellow officer. He was charged with obstruction for failing to perform his duty. The Crown’s position was consistent: refusing to collect evidence, where one had grounds, was an act that “tended to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.” The trial judge convicted, and the appeal up to the Supreme Court followed.

The Supreme Court’s majority carefully parsed the boundary between police discretion and obstruction. They said that discretion does not give a blanket pass to all acts, especially where the decision departs from objective, reasonable grounds. They made clear that discretionary power must be exercised honestly and transparently, based on valid and reasonable grounds—favoritism, bias, or self-interest cannot justify overriding justice. In their words:

That principle matters here. Because if a public official (or a Prime Minister) pressures or directs others to interfere with a prosecution, the question is not whether you can prove “corrupt intent” in some conspiratorial sense. The question is whether the acts wilfully obstruct justice by departing from accepted, reasonable norms. In Beaudry, the Court distinguishes between a “simple error of judgment,” which is not criminal, and conduct that “cannot be characterized as a legitimate exercise of discretion.” (That is, crossing the line).

That’s the rub. DW argues, and I agree, they aren’t asking the Crown to prove some infernal evil motive. They need only show Trudeau acted wilfully to obstruct. The Crown’s argument that there’s “no reasonable prospect” of proving “criminal intent” begs the question: which “intent” are they talking about? If they mean “malicious, corrupt design,” that’s higher than what Beaudry requires under s.139(2). If all the Crown meant was “wilfulness,” their dismissal is baseless.

DW’s filing included a “will say” brief along with RCMP-obtained records. They intended to bring forward testimony from Jody Wilson-Raybould, Jessica Prince, Jane Philpott—precisely the people who confronted pressure in 2018. The expectation was a pre-enquête hearing where a judge would listen to the evidence and decide if there’s a prima facie case. DW supported a judge presiding over it, but then the Crown stayed the whole thing before that hearing could happen.

If that pre-enquête hearing had run, the public might have seen, under oath, exactly what happened behind the scenes in 2018. But instead, it’s locked behind walls, and the Crown says you simply can’t make the case. The problem: Beaudry makes it clear that you don’t need proof of ulterior “deceitful or corrupt motive” beyond the willful act. The Crown’s letter offers virtually no reasoning distinguishing Trudeau’s claimed conduct from what Beaudry rejected in the police officer’s case.

In Beaudry, the Supreme Court refused to let a police officer’s preferential decision-making escape liability just because his motives may have been controversial. Justice Charron’s majority opinion says that once the discretion is improperly exercised, the analysis must move to whether the actus reus and mens rea of s.139(2) are met: the act must tend to obstruct justice, and the accused must have intended to bring about that obstruction, not simply made a poor call.

DW now says Corelli’s stay isn’t grounded in that law. it’s grounded in a dodge. The Crown is once again raising an impossibly high standard. DW is asking Corelli to reverse. They want the pre-enquête to go forward. They demand an independent special prosecutor. They demand full disclosure. Because if Trudeau is allowed to evade scrutiny on mis-applied legal reasoning, you don’t just get impunity for him—you get a blueprint for every powerful figure in Ottawa to dodge accountability.

Monday morning, Canadians should wake up with a choice. They can accept that someone can exert pressure on prosecutions and never face trial, simply because the system shields high office. Or they can demand the standard of law apply equally—no matter whose name is on the letterhead. The law in Beaudry is a guardrail. The Crown ignored it. And that’s not justice—it’s protection for the powerful.

And here’s the truth: this isn’t just about Justin Trudeau. It’s about the entire ecosystem that kept him in power and now props up Mark Carney. Different face, same swamp. Carney is Trudeau’s old economic advisor, a man who floated between the world’s biggest banks and global institutions before landing in Ottawa as the new Liberal leader. That’s not a fresh start—that’s the Laurentian elite re-arming itself, handing the keys to one of its own.

Look at the pattern. Trudeau leaned on his Attorney General to protect SNC-Lavalin. The RCMP dragged its feet and called it a day. Now the Crown shuts down a prosecution before it can even reach a judge. This is not accountability. This is the political class circling the wagons to protect its own. It’s the insiders in Ottawa, the bureaucrats, the prosecutors, the politicians, all acting as if they’re untouchable. And they are—because they control the system that’s supposed to keep them honest.

This is crony corruption in its purest form. It’s the swamp, Canadian-style: Laurentian elites in back rooms making sure nothing ever sticks to them while lecturing the rest of us about “the rule of law.” If Canada wants to be a democracy worth the name, the Crown must overturn this stay and hand the case to a genuinely independent special prosecutor. Until that happens, don’t believe the fairy tale about equal justice. Because under Trudeau, and now under Carney, it’s the same old swamp protecting itself, and the people of this country are left paying the price.