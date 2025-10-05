The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

David Linge
10h

Can Frankie Bubbles cut off Starlink? Say I have the Starlink dish in my attic and Champagne thinks I'm a threat and decides to cut off my internet, can the cops come onto my property and go into my attic and confiscate the Starlink dish? If not I am going to sign up for Starlink immediately. Elon Musk will have my back.

2 replies
UncleMac
9h

Leslyn Lewis continues to impress. I regret putting Poilievre's name ahead of hers on my ballot.

8 more comments...

