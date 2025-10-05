Last Friday in Ottawa, while most of the country was watching hockey or trying to pay bills in an economy that feels designed to break them, Parliament quietly moved forward with a piece of legislation that could rewire the way Canadians live online. It’s called Bill C-8 and if you value free speech, privacy, or just the simple ability to get on the internet without the government’s permission, you might want to stop scrolling TikTok for a minute and pay attention.

C-8 is being marketed as “cybersecurity.” The official pitch from Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne is that Canada’s networks, the veins and arteries of banking, commerce, health care, even emergency services are under siege from hostile foreign powers. Russia, China, Iran, North Korea. We’ve heard it all before. Huawei was banned from 5G last year. Sounds sensible, right? Who wants Beijing peeking into your home Wi-Fi? But that’s the shiny wrapping paper. Tear it off and you find something very different inside, something a lot less about hackers and a lot more about control.

What C-8 actually does is rewrite the Telecommunications Act and create a brand new regime with the kind of dystopian name only bureaucrats could love: the “Essential Cyber Systems Protection Act.” It hands sweeping, unilateral power to a single cabinet minister. That’s right… One person. Under C-8, the Minister of Industry can, at any moment, order Bell, Rogers, Telus, Shaw, the companies you rely on to live and work to “do anything necessary” to “secure” the network. Translation: rip out equipment, block services, and yes, cut off an individual’s service entirely. No warrant. No judge. No independent tribunal. If the minister decides you’re a “threat,” you’re gone. And here’s the kicker: you may never be told why.

The secrecy here isn’t subtle, it’s the point. Orders under C-8 can be classified. Providers can be gagged, forbidden to admit the government told them to disconnect you. So imagine this: you wake up, no internet, no phone, your bank apps don’t load, your employer can’t reach you. You call your provider, and they say… actually, they can’t say. They’ve been ordered to stay quiet. That’s not a bad episode of Black Mirror. That’s literally how C-8 is written.

Liberals will insist there’s “oversight.” Sure. After critics howled, they bolted on some after-the-fact window dressing: the minister must file annual public reports, the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency gets a memo, and the minister is supposed to apply a “reasonableness” test before pulling the plug. Comforting, right? Except none of that happens before your life goes dark. There’s still no automatic judicial review, no adversarial hearing, no guaranteed appeal. Punishment first, explanation maybe later, if you’re lucky.

Some people in Ottawa aren’t fooled. Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis stood up and said what everyone should be saying: “Without liberty, there can be no security.” Cyber defense is important, she agreed, but C-8 crosses a line free societies don’t cross. She spelled it out: this bill lets a single politician exile Canadians from the digital world… no warrants, no courts, and total secrecy. Lewis warned that C-8 tramples Section 7 of the Charter, your right to life, liberty and security of the person, by depriving you of essential digital access without fundamental justice. She flagged Section 8 too, our protection from unreasonable search and seizure, which C-8 undermines by letting Ottawa demand your data and technical info without the usual judicial checks. She called it a “digital prison,” and it’s hard to argue she’s wrong.

Lewis mocked the so-called safeguards, rightly pointing out they’re useless to someone already cut off. Annual reports don’t help when your business is dead and you’re banned from the web. And she warned against trusting future governments to “behave responsibly.” That’s cute, trust politicians with unchecked kill-switch power. What could go wrong? Especially when the bill’s language is so vague it applies to “any threat” to the telecom system. Not foreign hackers. Not sabotage. Any threat. The same political class that brands dissent as “misinformation” would love that kind of blank check.

Other Conservatives, like Garnett Genuis, have called it a “digital kill switch.” The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says it could violate the Charter and be turned against lawful dissent or journalism. And why wouldn’t it? Remember 2022, when the government froze protesters’ bank accounts under the Emergencies Act? That was supposed to be a one-off. Instead, it’s become the model. Now they want to move the freeze from your bank account to your entire digital existence.

And here’s the thing: none of this is necessary to fight hackers. Canada could harden networks, force better encryption, require companies to report breaches — and still respect due process. The U.S. does it. Europe does it. Ottawa just doesn’t want to. It’s easier to trust themselves.

Friday’s debate ended with MPs voting to send C-8 to committee after second reading. It’s not law yet. There’s still time to stop it or rewrite it. But notice how quietly it’s moving. The government is counting on your distraction, counting on you not to read the fine print while they sell this as “cybersecurity.” If you believe in an open internet, if you think the state should never have the unreviewable power to cut your digital lifeline, now’s the time to speak up.

Because once a tool like this exists, it will be used. Maybe not right away. Maybe not by this minister. But someday, someone will decide a political opponent, a journalist, or just an inconvenient citizen is a “threat” to the telecommunications system. And with a single secret order, you’re gone — silenced, invisible, disconnected. That’s the future C-8 invites. And no free society should shrug and let it happen.