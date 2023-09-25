Dances of Hypocrisy: Trudeau’s Selective Symphony of Morality
A Fascinating Ballet of Double Standards and Selective Outrage: Unpacking the Startling Contradictions and Blunders of the Liberal Government
Good morning, Canada! It's September 25, 2023, and as we start our day with a cup of Tim's and perhaps a plate of pancakes with good old Canadian maple syrup, let’s delve into some pressing issues stirring up our nation. To all the Canadians tuning in, whether you’re from the Maritime provinces or making your way through the hustle and bustle of Toronto…