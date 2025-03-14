David Eby’s government is at it again. You have to give them credit—when they seize power, they don’t do it halfway. They wrap it in noble language, throw in a few buzzwords about "stability" and "protection," and expect the public to nod along while they rewrite the rules in their favor. Enter Bill 7, the Economic Stabilization (Tariff Response) Act—a piece of legislation so brazenly authoritarian that even Ottawa might blush.

This bill is being sold as a response to U.S. tariffs, particularly those imposed by President Trump. The story goes like this: the big, bad Americans are unfairly targeting B.C.'s economy, so the government needs new tools to protect jobs, streamline trade, and ensure local procurement. Sounds reasonable—until you actually read the bill. Because what it really does is give David Eby’s government unchecked power over trade, government spending, taxation, and even the ability to rewrite laws at will.

Right off the bat, the bill pretends to be about removing interprovincial trade barriers—as if the Eby government suddenly discovered free markets. But then you read Section 3, which allows the government to amend, override, or outright repeal existing regulations if they don’t “comply” with this new law. If a regulatory body—let’s say, one that actually understands trade—refuses to go along with Eby’s plans, the bill gives the government 60 days to step in and change the rules themselves. In other words, this isn’t deregulation—it’s centralization. It’s not about removing red tape; it’s about making sure the only people who get to write the rules are the ones in Eby’s office.

And while they’re rewriting trade laws in their favor, they’re also taking direct control of government procurement. Right now, government contracts are supposed to follow a fair bidding process. But under Bill 7, the Lieutenant Governor can issue “directives” about who gets contracts—and those directives override all existing laws. That’s not speculation; it’s right there in Section 7(3):

“If there is a conflict or inconsistency between an enactment and a directive issued under subsection (1), the directive prevails.”

That’s not trade policy—that’s a blank check for cronyism. If the government wants to hand a contract to a politically connected firm, they don’t have to go through competitive bidding. They can just issue a directive and call it a day. And if you’re a business owner wondering whether you can sue if you get shut out unfairly? You might want to read Section 8(1):

“No legal proceeding for damages lies or may be commenced or maintained against a protected person because of anything done or omitted in complying with… a directive issued under this Part.”

Translation: they are legally untouchable. No accountability, no oversight, no legal recourse. And even if you do find a way to sue, Section 9 ensures that taxpayers will cover the government’s legal fees. They’ve thought of everything.

Of course, what kind of big government cash grab would this be if it didn’t include new taxes? Buried in the bill is Part 3, which gives the government authority to introduce new tolls and fees on provincial infrastructure. Ferries, highways—whatever they decide qualifies as a “provincial undertaking” is now fair game for new government-imposed costs. The bill states:

“The Lieutenant Governor in Council may, by regulation, establish a system of tolls, fees or charges to be paid to the government in respect of the use of a provincial undertaking.” (Section 14(1))

Why is a so-called tariff response bill giving the government the ability to charge British Columbians more money? How does slapping locals with new fees help counteract U.S. tariffs? The answer is simple: it doesn’t. This is just another excuse for the government to reach deeper into taxpayers’ pockets while pretending it’s about protecting the economy.

But the real kicker is Part 4, where they give themselves the power to change laws at will. Normally, in a functioning democracy, governments have to pass legislation through the legislative process. Not in Eby’s British Columbia. Under this bill, the Lieutenant Governor gets the ability to modify or override laws through simple regulation. Section 20 lays it out plainly:

“The Lieutenant Governor in Council may, by regulation, do one or more of the following: (a) make an exemption from one or more requirements under an enactment; (b) modify a requirement set under an enactment; (c) establish limits on the application of an enactment.”

So let’s be clear: Eby’s government is giving itself the power to change laws without going through the legislature. That’s bad enough. But it gets worse. Section 22 says they can make those changes retroactive.

“A regulation made on or before June 30, 2025 under this Part may be made retroactive to January 20, 2025 or a later date.”

That means they can rewrite laws after the fact and apply them as if they had always been in place. That is not how democratic governments operate. That is how authoritarian regimes operate.

And this is the same David Eby who claims he’s standing up for British Columbians? Give me a break. He isn’t standing up to Trump—he’s standing on the necks of small businesses and taxpayers, using a trade dispute as an excuse to grab more power and more money. The NDP doesn’t care about fixing the economy. They don’t care about protecting B.C. from unfair tariffs. If they did, they would have cut taxes, slashed regulations, and made the province more competitive.

Instead, they saw an opportunity. They saw a crisis and did what every politician in the swamp does—use it to expand government control. More power over trade, more control over government contracts, new taxes, fewer legal protections, the ability to rewrite laws on a whim—that’s the real legacy of Bill 7.

And let’s talk about how serious David Eby really is. Because if he actually cared about protecting B.C. from Trump’s tariffs, why did he disappear for two months after the election? That’s right—Eby won in November, and then he took his sweet time before doing anything at all. The B.C. Legislature wasn’t even back in session until mid-February. Two months of nothing. Two months when he could have been calling emergency meetings, drafting legislation, working with businesses to protect jobs. Instead, he took a victory lap while small businesses braced for impact.

And now he’s trying to pretend this bloated, bureaucratic, authoritarian mess of a bill is a serious response? Spare me.

And let’s be very clear—the NDP has a slim majority. SLIM. They are barely holding onto power, but they act like they have a mandate to re-engineer the economy and hand themselves sweeping new powers. If they were actually serious about protecting British Columbians, they would have called an emergency session of the Legislature the second Trump announced his tariffs. They didn’t. Because this was never about tariffs.

This was about control. This was about expanding the power of government while pretending to fight for the little guy. It’s the same old NDP playbook—make government bigger, make businesses weaker, and make taxpayers poorer.

David Eby is not the defender of British Columbia. He is the swamp. And Bill 7 is just the latest proof.