It takes a special kind of leader—and I mean really special—to see a crisis coming months in advance, do absolutely nothing about it, disappear from the job for two months, and then, when the disaster finally hits, demand emergency powers to fix the mess he refused to prevent. That leader, of course, is David Eby, the man who is apparently so allergic to actual leadership that he’d rather sit on his hands while Trump kneecaps British Columbia’s economy than lift a single bureaucratic finger to stop it.

Now, let’s walk through just how spectacularly useless Eby has been in handling Trump’s tariffs, because this is not just incompetence—it’s either willful negligence or a calculated power grab.

Step One: Ignore the Obvious for as Long as Possible

Let’s start back in mid-2024 when Trump, then still a candidate, explicitly threatened to hammer Canada with tariffs if elected. He wasn’t vague about it. He wasn’t throwing out empty rhetoric. He literally said he was going to slap a 25% tariff on Canadian goods and a 10% tariff on energy. If you were paying even the slightest bit of attention, you knew that if Trump won, Canada—and especially British Columbia—was going to take a massive economic hit.

So what did David Eby do in response?

Did he prepare a provincial response strategy? No.

Did he work with industry leaders to protect B.C. exports? No.

Did he take even the smallest proactive step to shield British Columbians from the economic fallout? Nope.

What he did do, however, is prorogue the B.C. Legislature and take a two-month vacation, because when you’re David Eby, why prepare for an economic disaster when you can sip lattes in Vancouver and let everyone else deal with it?

Step Two: Keep Sitting on Your Ass Even as the Crisis Becomes Reality

Fast forward to November 5, 2024—Trump wins the U.S. election. Now, at this point, only two types of people could have possibly believed that the tariffs weren’t coming: (1) the clinically insane, or (2) David Eby.

Because, shocker: Trump actually does what he said he was going to do.

On January 7, 2025, in his first post-election press conference, Trump formally announces the tariffs, effective on January 20, the day of his inauguration. Now, at this point, any competent leader would say, "Okay, we’ve got 13 days to get our act together and mitigate the damage."

But not David Eby. No, Eby’s big response to this looming economic disaster is to tweet out a weak little statement rejecting Trump’s ‘51st state’ comment, as if that’s going to do a damn thing to stop the tariffs.

Imagine being the Premier of British Columbia, having your province’s economy directly threatened, and deciding that your big strategy is to post a snarky tweet. Incredible.

But wait—it gets better. Because even after the tariffs take effect on January 20, even after businesses start panicking, even after industries start calling for relief, Eby still doesn’t do anything. He lets the legislature stay closed until mid-February.

Let me repeat that: British Columbia is getting hammered by tariffs, and David Eby doesn’t even bother bringing lawmakers back to work for a month. It’s like watching your house catch fire and deciding to finish your TV show before calling the fire department.

Step Three: On The Final Hour Grandstand in D.C. and When That doesn’t Work Ban Bourbon

Fast forward to February 2025, just six days before the B.C. Legislature was finally set to return from its two-month taxpayer-funded nap. At this point, with the province still reeling from Trump’s tariff threat, you might think David Eby would be focused on a real economic response. Maybe tax relief for businesses? Temporary subsidies? A serious trade negotiation strategy? Nope. Instead, Eby decided the best course of action was to hop on a plane for a whirlwind 48-hour trip to Washington, D.C., where he lectured U.S. lawmakers and labor leaders on why Trump’s tariffs were bad—as if they didn’t already know.

This accomplished absolutely nothing. Zero. Zip. Nada. It was the political equivalent of standing in front of a train and yelling "Stop!" while doing absolutely nothing to slow it down. Trump’s tariffs weren’t up for debate, they were already in motion. But instead of actually protecting British Columbians from their economic impact, Eby wasted two days grandstanding in Washington so he could come home and tell reporters he "stood up to Trump." Brilliant strategy, Dave.

And then, March rolls around, and Eby—now back on Canadian soil with absolutely no plan—doubles down on the performative nonsense. His big idea? Banning American liquor from B.C. government stores. That’s right. Not tax cuts, not regulatory relief, not even a plan to push back against the tariffs in any meaningful way. No, his "tough-on-Trump" approach was to make sure British Columbians couldn’t buy Jack Daniel’s at the government-run liquor store anymore.

And he didn’t stop there. Eby actually tried to turn this into a big patriotic moment, declaring: "If the president is so interested in Canadian water, then we're going to help him out by letting him keep his watery beer." That’s a real quote from the Premier of British Columbia. That’s the level of strategy we’re dealing with here. Trump imposes a 25% tariff on Canadian exports, and David Eby responds with a frat-boy insult about Bud Light.

But let’s actually dissect this little stunt for a second. Because while Eby was patting himself on the back, actual industry professionals were pointing out how dumb this was. Darryl Lamb, brand manager for Legacy Liquor Store in Vancouver, pointed out that American liquor imports generate massive tax revenue—the same revenue that funds things like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. So in his rush to "punish" the United States, Eby actually ended up hurting B.C. businesses and costing the province money.

And Then—The Cherry on Top: Eby Dares His Own MLAs to Stop Him

This brings us to Eby’s latest bit of insanity, where he’s now openly threatening his own MLAs to support his power grab—or else.

"When asked if new cabinet powers bypass legislature, Eby says he has a slim majority but if some MLAs are uncomfortable he encourages them to bring his government down and he will take it to an election and be confident BCers will understand why he needs these powers."

Oh, really, Dave?

You ignore the crisis.

You shut down the legislature when the economy needed action.

You sat back while Trump threatened B.C. with tariffs.

You refuse to act until mid-February.

And now you have the gall to tell your own MLAs that if they don’t like your plan, you’ll take it to an election?

This isn’t leadership. This is extortion.

Eby is literally daring his own party members to vote against him, knowing full well that an election right now would be an unmitigated disaster for the NDP. This isn’t about protecting British Columbians from tariffs. This is about Eby consolidating power under the guise of "crisis management."

And here’s the best part—he’s so blinded by his own arrogance that he actually thinks British Columbians are going to buy it. He thinks the voters are stupid enough to believe that he "needs" these powers, even though this entire mess could have been avoided if he had just done his job months ago.

So fine. Call the election. If David Eby really wants to run on a platform of "I ignored the tariffs for two months, now give me unchecked power," then by all means—let’s see how that goes