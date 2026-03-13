OTTAWA—Ottawa’s debate bureaucracy arrived yesterday at the Procedure and House Affairs Committee with a familiar message: trust us, the system is working. Yet the exchange over media accreditation revealed something far less reassuring—a government-created commission struggling to explain why it wants to keep control over who counts as a journalist while quietly stepping away from the moment when journalists actually question political leaders.

The discussion began with the commission’s recommendation to stop organizing post-debate media scrums, a move that would remove the body from one of the most visible parts of election night coverage. At the same time, the commission still intends to accredit journalists to attend the debates themselves.

Bloc Québécois MP Christine Normandin immediately saw the contradiction.

“If I understood correctly, you would like for the Commission to continue accrediting journalists,” she said, before raising the issue that detonated during the last election: the accreditation of five Rebel News reporters at the debates.

Those accreditations sparked tension among journalists and security officials, turning the post-debate scrums into a political spectacle of their own. Normandin pressed the obvious question: if the commission continues granting press credentials, how does stepping away from the scrums solve anything?

“Is this not a way of shifting blame?” she asked.

Michel Cormier, the executive director and acting commissioner of the Leaders’ Debates Commission, did not dispute the underlying tension. The commission uses what he described as a very broad definition of journalism, one that now includes many non-traditional outlets operating in the digital media environment.

“We accept journalists who focus on issues that impact society,” Cormier told the committee.

That broad definition opened the door to outlets outside the legacy media establishment, including Rebel News. The result, according to Cormier, created an environment that became difficult for the commission to manage.

“During the last election it created a problematic environment for a lot of journalists,” he said.

The commission’s solution is simple in theory: walk away from the scrums entirely.

Under the proposal, political parties would take over responsibility for organizing post-debate press conferences and deciding which reporters are allowed to attend. The commission would still control who receives credentials for the debate venue itself.

The logic left several MPs skeptical.

Normandin pointed out that the same reporters accredited by the commission could still attempt to attend party-run scrums using different rules. The conflict would remain. Only the responsibility would move elsewhere.

Cormier acknowledged that the arrangement would not prevent disputes. It would simply remove the commission from the middle of them.

The exchange revealed the deeper problem facing Canada’s debate bureaucracy: defining who qualifies as a journalist in a media landscape that has fractured into hundreds of outlets and platforms.

“We have a very large definition of a journalist,” Cormier said.

That definition means the commission often approves reporters who traditional outlets do not recognize as peers. Once those reporters enter the debate environment, conflicts over access become almost inevitable.

Normandin pushed the question further. If journalists can watch the debates from home like everyone else, why does the commission need to accredit them at all?

Cormier argued that physical access to the debate venue still matters. During the last election, roughly 60 media organizations and about 200 journalists attended the debates in person. Accreditation allows them to use dedicated media workrooms, access broadcast feeds directly, and interact with campaign staff inside the venue.

“If it wasn’t interesting, journalists wouldn’t ask for accreditation,” Cormier said.

Yet even he conceded that the traditional post-debate scrums may be less central than many assume. At earlier debates held in Ottawa, he said, many reporters skipped the scrums entirely because they were already rushing to file their stories.

The debate commission’s conclusion: focus on the broadcast event and leave the messy politics of media access to the campaigns themselves.

That explanation may satisfy the commission’s internal logic. It leaves a broader question hanging over Ottawa’s growing election bureaucracy.

The Leaders’ Debates Commission was created to stabilize debate negotiations between networks and political parties. It now controls accreditation for hundreds of journalists, manages production contracts, negotiates broadcast arrangements, and distributes debate feeds across the country.

But when the moment arrives for reporters to stand a few feet from the leaders and ask unscripted questions, the commission now proposes to step aside.

The body that decides who qualifies as a journalist will no longer manage the place where journalists actually do their job.

Ottawa Wants the Power Without the Responsibility

The exchange over media accreditation revealed a deeper truth about the Leaders’ Debates Commission. The commission wants to decide who qualifies as a journalist. It wants to control the venue, the broadcast feed, and the logistics. It wants taxpayer funding to run the event. Yet when the moment arrives for reporters to question political leaders directly, the commission suddenly wants to disappear.

That contradiction sits at the center of the entire debate.

Bloc MP Christine Normandin exposed the problem directly when she asked why the commission would continue accrediting journalists while refusing to organize the media scrum that follows the debate. The scrums remain the moment when leaders face unscripted questions. Those exchanges often produce the most revealing answers of the campaign.

Michel Cormier’s response made the situation clear. The commission believes the scrums create tension because the modern media environment includes “a lot of different media actors that don’t fit into traditional categories.” In other words, the commission cannot manage the political consequences of deciding who counts as a journalist.

So the solution is to keep the authority and remove the responsibility.

The commission would still decide which reporters receive credentials to attend the debate venue. Yet the leaders would answer questions only if political campaigns decide to hold scrums themselves. The result places the most important part of the process under the direct control of the political parties.

That arrangement defeats the entire purpose of the exercise.

If taxpayers are funding a national debate commission, the public has the right to expect that the event includes direct questioning from journalists. Leaders seeking power should face unscripted scrutiny from the press. That moment remains one of the few times during a campaign when politicians cannot hide behind rehearsed talking points or carefully scripted interviews.

A debate without a mandatory press scrum transforms the event into a controlled television program.

The deeper issue raised by the committee hearing is whether Canada needs a taxpayer-funded debate bureaucracy at all. Conservative MP Michael Kram raised the question directly. Many democracies hold leaders’ debates without a government-run commission. Broadcasters organize the events. Political parties negotiate formats. The public still receives the debate.

Canada chose a different model.

Ottawa created a permanent commission, gave it millions of dollars, and charged it with organizing two debates during an election campaign. The commission now says it cannot manage the media environment surrounding those debates.

If that is true, the question becomes unavoidable: why are taxpayers funding the structure in the first place?

A simpler model already exists.

Each major party could designate a host broadcaster or media consortium to organize a debate. The Liberals could choose the CB (I have to laugh at the irony of that)… The Conservatives could select a different network or media partnership like Rebel or Juno. The Bloc and other major parties could choose their own host organizations, like Le Presse. Each debate would take place under a different media structure, preventing any single outlet from dominating the format.

Most importantly, participation would come with a requirement: leaders must answer questions from accredited journalists after the debate.

That principle matters because the press exists to hold power accountable. The role of journalists is to ask difficult questions on behalf of the public. Political leaders seeking the country’s highest office should expect that scrutiny.

A debate that ends without those questions leaves Canadians with a carefully produced television broadcast and very little accountability.

The committee hearing exposed the strange reality of Ottawa’s debate commission. The institution claims it exists to strengthen democracy. Yet the moment democracy becomes messy—when reporters ask uncomfortable questions—the commission prefers to step aside.

If the government cannot manage the press at a publicly funded debate, Canadians have every right to ask why the government is managing the debate at all.