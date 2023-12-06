Defying Democracy: GC Strategies' Brazen Snub to Parliamentary Summons
In Trudeau’s Canada, the Swamp Deepens: A Saga of Impunity and Corruption
In the latest twist in the ArriveCAN app scandal, GC Strategies, under the leadership of Kristian Firth, has thrown down the gauntlet in the face of Canadian democracy by blatantly ignoring a summons to appear before a parliamentary committee yesterday. The firm, which has pocketed a staggering 11 million dollars for essentially being a LinkedIn recruit…