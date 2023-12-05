Democracy at the Crossroads: The Covert Battle for Canada's Media
Unmasking Trudeau's Manipulation of Journalism and the Fight to Preserve Canadian Democracy
My fellow Canadians we need to stand up and face a stark reality threatening the heart of Canadian democracy. We're not talking about a foreign enemy here, but something much more insidious: the manipulation of the media by Justin Trudeau's government. It's a tale of how the once-proud bastion of unbiased Canadian journalism is being co-opted through sc…