The Opposition with Dan Knight

This was obvious to anyone with half an eye who understands human nature. He manipulated and sidestepped his way through the 2008 crash, through heading the Bank of Canada, UK Bank, Trudeau’s political machine, collecting resume points just like his wife does, and finally falls upward into Prime Ministership. I have absolutely no doubt this has been planned and coordinated all that time by all those vested eco-raiders in the WEF, Bilderberg, etc-the coven of ‘Global Bankers’ who run everything, hold everybody’s national debts. We are far too rich in resources to be anything but a ripe plum to be picked. What I find a head-banger is that people my age, who should know better, slid him in, nodding along. I find it hard to understand how stupid they are. Doesn’t anybody do any homework about who they entrust their national affairs to?

Fark. It never ends. The very definition of " perfidy"

