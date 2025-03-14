I thought Justin Trudeau liked wasting taxpayer dollars on European photo ops that accomplish nothing, but Mark Carney is like, "Hold my beer."

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is sounding the alarm, demanding that Prime Minister Mark Carney scrap his upcoming European trade trip and instead focus on the economic crisis at home. In a fiery press conference, Moe laid out the stakes: Canada is in a full-blown trade war with both the United States and China—our two largest trading partners—and the livelihoods of tens of thousands of Canadians are on the line.

And where is Carney now that he’s Prime Minister? Heading to Europe. Because apparently, when the Canadian economy is burning, the first thing the prime minister should do is go sightseeing with EU bureaucrats.

Moe didn’t hold back. He made it crystal clear that Carney’s priority should be calling Washington and Beijing—not posing for staged handshakes in Brussels.

“We don't have a trade war with the European Union today,” Moe said, exasperated. “We are in the midst of a trade war with the United States of America and China, the two largest economies in the world and our two largest export markets and trading partners.”

It’s a no-brainer. Yet, for some reason, Carney thinks the right move is to leave the country and cozy up to global elites instead of standing up for Canadian industries.

Chinese Tariffs Are Crippling Saskatchewan's Economy

China has slapped 100% tariffs on canola oil and meal, along with steep penalties on pork and seafood. Saskatchewan is ground zero for this disaster, as the canola industry alone supports over 200,000 jobs and pumps $43 billion into the economy every year. Moe warned that if Carney doesn’t take immediate action, canola processing plants will shut down—putting workers on the street and permanently crippling Canada’s access to the Chinese market.

And why is China doing this? Because Ottawa decided to slap tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles—a symbolic gesture on a product that no one in Canada is even buying. The Liberals started a trade war over nothing, and now Saskatchewan farmers are paying the price.

U.S. Tariffs Are Coming—and Carney Is Doing Nothing

Meanwhile, south of the border, the Biden administration (or Trump, depending on when Carney actually gets around to noticing the world burning around him) is about to hammer Canadian goods with 25% tariffs on key exports. Moe has already been to the U.S. half a dozen times this year, meeting with American officials to explain how these policies will destroy jobs on both sides of the border. That’s called doing your job.

And what is Carney’s response? Silence. No plan. No urgency. No commitment to protecting Canadian workers. Moe demanded that Carney immediately lay out his strategy to engage with the U.S. government and flat-out rejected any Liberal nonsense about retaliatory export tariffs—because hurting Canadian businesses even further is not a solution.

Carbon Tax: Carney’s Fake Pledge to Scrap It

Then there’s the never-ending disaster of the carbon tax. Carney has already admitted that the tax is not working—which is an understatement. Saskatchewan took matters into its own hands back in 2023, stopping collection of the tax on home heating because families simply couldn’t afford it anymore. But instead of following Saskatchewan’s lead, Ottawa keeps trying to force the province to pay up.

Moe is calling on Carney to end the charade and scrap the tax completely—not just offer empty promises while his government continues gouging Canadians.

Moe’s Letter to Carney: A Blueprint for Leadership

Moe didn’t just stop at a press conference—he put his concerns in writing, sending a direct letter to Carney that lays out exactly what needs to be done. Here are some key excerpts:

"On behalf of Saskatchewan, I would like to extend my congratulations to you on becoming the Prime Minister of Canada. Our country needs strong leadership from both federal and provincial governments as we face increasing global uncertainty, the rise of protectionism, and US and Chinese tariffs. It is incumbent on us to work collaboratively and to make tough decisions for the future of our country and for Canadians."

Translation: Do your job.

"Since its creation, the Government of Saskatchewan has continually expressed significant concern over the carbon tax and its impacts on Canadian families and businesses. While Canadians are supportive of addressing climate change, it is clear that support for the carbon tax has evaporated. Despite this, the already unaffordable tax on carbon will once again increase on April 1, 2025."

Translation: Scrap it now, not later.

"Despite hard work from federal and provincial governments to avoid the imposition of US tariffs on Canadian goods, we are now facing a situation that we could not have anticipated from our closest ally and longest trading partner. Canadian people and businesses are already feeling the effects of the imposition of US tariffs on Canadian imports. It is of utmost importance that free and fair trade continues between Canada and the US and that tariffs and counter-tariffs are lifted at the soonest opportunity."

Translation: If you think you can ignore the U.S. while you wine and dine in Europe, think again.

"China’s decision to impose 100 per cent tariffs on canola oil, canola meal, and pea imports, along with 25 per cent tariffs on pork products will result in devastating economic impacts in Saskatchewan and Western Canada. Canada’s canola industry supports over 200,000 direct and indirect jobs and contributes over $43 billion in economic activity annually. The current trade action imposed by China puts a significant amount of these jobs and economic activity in jeopardy."

Translation: China is eating our lunch, and Ottawa is doing nothing.

"Investing in Canada and making the way for nation-building infrastructure will build a stronger Canada for today and for the future. Our government recently announced that all pipelines going east, west, or south from Saskatchewan are pre-approved. I urge you to do the same."

Translation: If Saskatchewan can approve pipelines, why can’t you?

DO YOUR JOB, MARK CARNEY.

I thought Justin Trudeau was bad, but Mark Carney is shaping up to be worse. At least Trudeau pretended to care while setting the house on fire. Carney? He’s already boarding a first-class flight to Europe while the country burns.

The Prime Minister of Canada has one job: protect Canadian workers, businesses, and industries. But instead of picking up the phone and dealing with crippling tariffs from the U.S. and China, Carney is out chasing approval from European bureaucrats who don’t even have a stake in this fight.

Scott Moe laid out exactly what needs to happen: scrap the carbon tax, immediately engage with China to stop them from wiping out Saskatchewan’s economy, go to Washington and fight for Canada’s future—not run away from it. And yet, here we are, watching Carney take a victory lap before he’s done a single thing to help the people who actually make this country work.

This isn’t just incompetence. It’s negligence. It’s a complete abandonment of responsibility.

So here’s the message for Mark Carney, loud and clear: DO YOUR JOB.