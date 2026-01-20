Toronto—Ontario Premier Doug Ford sharply condemned the federal government’s trade agreement with China that allows up to 49,000 Chinese-made electric vehicles into Canada annually at a reduced 6.1 per cent tariff rate, describing it as a “terrible deal” that threatens Ontario autoworkers while providing no meaningful benefits to the province.

In a press conference at Queen’s Park, Ford said the agreement which was reached during Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recent visit to China, sacrifices Ontario’s auto sector to secure tariff reductions on Canadian canola (from 84 per cent to 15 per cent) and potential gains for fisheries products such as lobster, crab, pork, and fish.

“I think I’ve expressed the way I feel: Number one, true partnership is communicating with myself or other premiers if it affects their economy,” Ford told reporters. “It’s just a terrible deal for the autoworkers the autoworkers that aren’t in the Brampton plant, aren’t in the Oshawa plant, Ingersoll plant.”

Ford argued that the 49,000-vehicle quota represents roughly 33 per cent of Canada’s EV market, far more significant than the 3 per cent figure Mark Carney cited during his press scrum in Bejing. Ford warned that low-wage Chinese production, which he estimated at about $6 per hour combined with “unfair labour practices” would undercut Canadian workers who produce vehicles with “clean, green steel” and proper labour standards.

The premier predicted that Chinese manufacturers would never establish profitable assembly plants in Canada, noting that a facility requires at least 200,000 vehicles per year on two full shifts to break even, with 80 to 90 per cent of output typically exported to the United States. “I don’t believe that President Trump will accept any vehicles from China being manufactured here,” Ford said.

Ford reiterated national security concerns, pointing to reports that Carney and his delegation used burner phones during the China trip. “Prime Minister did mention, when he got elected, that the number one country for national security threat is China,” he said. “And we know when you hook up your phone, they’re going to be listening, simple as that. And anyone who doesn’t believe that is very, very naive.”

The premier revealed he was informed of the deal only hours before its announcement by Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, not by Carney personally, and received no response after texting the prime minister. Ford said he was not invited on the China trip and expressed disappointment in the breakdown of communication.

“I’m disappointed because we had such a great relationship, and I look forward to continuing a great relationship,” he said. “But it’s all about communication and collaboration and partnership... At least I know where I stand now.”

Ford stressed that he supports gains for other provinces, praising reductions for Western canola producers and Eastern fisheries but insisted Ontario received nothing in return. “Everyone got something except Ontario,” he said. “All we got is a massive threat of Chinese vehicles that are coming here that are going to hurt every single auto sector worker. And there’s over 500,000 people within the sector that are going to be hurt over time.”

While preferring stronger ties with the United States, “I’ll take our great friend south of the border all day long, twice on Sundays,” Ford acknowledged the need to diversify trade amid upcoming USMCA renewal talks, provided it is “fair trade.”

He renewed his call to eliminate the federal EV sales mandate, saying it deters investment planned four to five years in advance, and said the auto industry itself is “not happy, to say the least.” Ford pledged to continue working with Unifor and auto sector partners, adding he looks forward to “an honest discussion” with Carney and other premiers in Ottawa.

Final thoughts

If Mark Carney was banking on old Doug Ford to sit quietly while Ottawa opened the door to Chinese EVs and left Ontario’s auto sector holding the bag, he badly misread the room. Ford didn’t whisper and He didn’t hedge. No Doug Ford said out loud what every laid-off worker and every supplier watching the order book dry up already knows: this deal trades real jobs for paper promises, and Ontario was volunteered without consent.

The irony is hard to miss. Carney last year during the election had spent months sneering that Pierre Poilievre would “take a knee” to Donald Trump. What Canadians didn’t know was that Carney was already down on one knee in Beijing. He praised China’s EV industry, waved through subsidized imports, and offered nothing enforceable in return for the people who actually build things in this country. Farmers got dates, numbers, and tariff cuts. Auto workers got optimism and a suggestion to wait patiently.

That tells you everything about where this government’s priorities sit and why it is so desperate to cling to power without asking voters for permission. Floor crossers, backroom deals, carefully staged resets abroad; anything except facing an electorate that remembers the promises and sees the results. They aren’t avoiding an election because they’re confident. They’re avoiding it because they’re afraid. Afraid of being asked why manufacturing keeps shrinking. Afraid of being asked why “partnerships” never seem to include binding commitments at home. Afraid of accountability.

The next election won’t be about slogans or promises. It will be a reckoning. A moment when Canadians decide whether Ottawa gets to keep trading jobs for headlines and calling it strategy. The Liberals know that. That’s why they fear the voters. That’s why they fear you.