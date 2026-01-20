The Opposition with Dan Knight

John Powell
The Ford I voted for, has consistently sucked up to Trudeau and Carney. He also. to my horror, presided over the longest travesty of Justice in history, the Lich Barber “ mischief trial” Now he finally got burned by the creeps he fawned over.

To the detriment of Ontario and Canada.

What now Ford? You also pissed off Trumpy Trump Trump to boot.

Well done.

Time to consider your constituents rather than your political well being. While you are at it , get to a gym and start eating right.

Otherwise you risk becoming a corpse , just as Carney is doing to Canada.

N. Kim Avery
Can't wait for Carney's "reckoning". The Liberals should be very afraid. I pray that the comfortable Liberal voting crew will open their eyes, see the truth and make things right. The carnage that our country has endured for the last 10 years is undeniable. It can not continue. We need a strong Conservative government to change our country's direction before it's too late.

As far as Doug Ford goes, he is complicit in this outcome. He chose the wrong guy and the honeymoon is over. He should NEVER have backed Carney during the federal election campaign. If he had just kept his petty mouth shut the election results would have been different and our country and our province would be back on the road to prosperity. Well done, Doug! you have screwed over our country, our province and the Conservative movement. I for one, will never vote for you again. It's also time for a new true Conservative leader in Ontario.

