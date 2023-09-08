Draining Canada's Swamp: The Murky Waters of Foreign Interference
How Deep Does the Deception Go? Trudeau's Track Record, The NDP's Silent Treatment, and the Conservative's Hawk-eyed Watch
You have to wonder, Canada, when the very foundation of your democracy is under threat, why does it seem like your government is making it harder than it needs to be to get to the bottom of things? I'm talking about foreign interference, specifically from China, a subject so vital to national security that it warrants immediate, decisive action. And yet…