The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
6dEdited

Great reporting, Dan. Excellent work, for sure.

Two quick thoughts: this could have been a transcript from sixty years ago. We have been blathering about this crap for decades, and here we are, yet again.

There is general agreement that Supply Management is bad for Canadians; there are better ways to help farmers, if farmers need help. Why would it be considered a concession to dispose of a trade irritant that actually hurts Canadians as well?

We have lots of things we can do to improve our own lot in the North American economic landscape; we simply choose not to consider any of them.

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
6d

Leave it to Lantz to find the wrong solutions and to ignore real problems.

Wrong solutions- PEI doesn't need more submarine cables to get power from off-island. Two Small Modular Reactors would supply PEI easily with power to spare.

Real problem- The Chinese Communist Party is establishing a forward operating base on PEI disguised by a splinter "Buddhist" group who seem to have endless funding and prefer to pay cash for everything up to and including land purchases. PEI put land protection legislation in place decades ago to prevent KC Irving from buying out all of the farms. Yet somehow these "Buddhists" are buying massive facilities defying normal permitting processes and with zero environmental assessment.

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