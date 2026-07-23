CHARLOTTETOWN — Canada’s premiers finished their Council of the Federation meeting talking unity and urgency. They meet Prime Minister Mark Carney today with roughly 28 days left before the latest U.S. tariff measures take effect.

PEI Premier Rob Lantz, the chair, opened by saying premiers had productive talks on the issues that matter most. Cost of living is rising. Businesses want certainty. He said premiers support a strong and united Canada, talked about removing internal trade barriers, supporting major projects, energy security and health care. For PEI he pushed for new subsea transmission cables and long-term federal health funding. National policies, he said, must recognize the realities of smaller provinces. The conversation with Carney will carry a new level of urgency.

Quebec’s premier spoke next. The audio was fragmented and little clear content came through.

The questions that followed got closer to the real fight.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was asked about U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s comment that CUSMA talks could drag into 2027. Moe said he remains positive and bullish that a deal can still be reached in the near term. This is roughly the tenth round of tariff announcements. Some have hit every province with real impacts. Some have been walked back. He wants the federal team under Dominic LeBlanc and the prime minister to intensify negotiations now. A renewed CUSMA helps Canadian families and businesses. It also helps American ones. The real competitive threats are not each other. He is bullish. He is not entirely confident.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked whether keeping retaliation off the table was the right approach. Ford said Carney needs to lead and produce a strong plan for the next 29 days. For Ontario, everything is on the table. “We can’t keep rolling over for Donald Trump. You negotiate through strength. You don’t negotiate through weakness.”

On the Gordie Howe Bridge, Ford said the priority is keeping goods moving. More than a billion dollars in two-way trade crosses the Ambassador Bridge. He does not want one bridge holding a monopoly. The new bridge is opening.

Separatist sentiment in Alberta and Quebec was raised. Neither Danielle Smith nor the Quebec premier said the topic came up among their colleagues this week.

Smith said she is excited about the Northern Shield pipeline idea but feasibility work remains. Alberta’s priority is the established West Coast pipeline route through southern British Columbia and the September 2027 deadline. Ford confirmed electricity export restrictions or a surcharge remain options for Ontario, but any coordinated leverage has to be a full Team Canada approach under the prime minister.

New Brunswick’s premier described the Maritimes as an energy hub with nuclear and hydro assets that can support regional partners and generate the growth needed for health care.

Then David Eby spoke.

He called the latest U.S. measures a direct attack on forestry families in British Columbia, the people who work with wood to make furniture and other value-added products. He said it was inexplicable. The same week the American ambassador held a mining roundtable looking for Canadian metals and minerals, Washington was hitting the workers who process our wood.

“We can’t have a country on one hand attacking one group of families and workers while hoping to have access to the resources in Canada that the rest of the world wants. The United States needs to make up its mind.”

Eby said British Columbia supports the prime minister making that case. If the Americans want a strong partner, then let’s have that. If not, Canada needs to look elsewhere. The alcohol market agreement and trade diversification need to accelerate. Canada should be frank: the Americans will not get the access they want if this is how they behave.

“If the prime minister calls British Columbia and says he needs support with some big sticks to have conversations at the table, then we’ll be there. And I am happy to stand with the prime minister in that kind of discussion because this is just silly. At the end of the day the United States needs to decide what they want. Do they want a strong partner in Canada where we work together or are they keen to go it alone? But there’s not this middle road where you attack British Columbians on one hand and the other hand you’re digging up our metals and minerals and bringing them south of the border.”

Eby is right about the hypocrisy. He is less credible when he acts as if the only problem is Washington.

British Columbia’s forestry sector was already on its knees before the latest tariff round. The annual timber harvest has been cut roughly in half from about 60 million cubic metres in 2018 to around 30 million in 2025. More than 15,000 forestry jobs have disappeared since 2022. Dozens of mills have closed or been indefinitely curtailed. The government’s own target of 45 million cubic metres is not being met. The industry is struggling near 29 million. Recent closures, including Canfor’s Northwood pulp mill in Prince George that will cost 300 jobs, cite persistent fibre access problems alongside market pressures.

Those fibre problems did not appear out of thin air. Years of NDP policy choices on old-growth deferrals, shifting definitions of merchantable timber, lengthy permitting delays, high stumpage, regulatory uncertainty and land-use processes tied to DRIPA have constrained supply, raised costs and driven investment out of the province. Industry and opposition critics have been saying this for years. The numbers back them up. Tariffs hurt. Homegrown policy decisions made the sector far more vulnerable to them.

Health care took up a long stretch of the press conference. Lantz said premiers expect the federal government to act as a reliable partner. Bilateral agreements expire in about 18 months. Many provinces face a fiscal cliff. Alberta reported 87 percent of patients attached to a family doctor and more than a thousand doctors and nurse practitioners taking new patients. Manitoba moved from last to first among provinces on family-doctor access and added about 300 physicians. Nova Scotia cut its unattached list from 15 percent of the population to under 6 percent, opened a new medical school and sped up foreign-credential recognition. Newfoundland and Labrador is covering 100 percent of inter-regional travel costs and increasing medevac flights. Nunavut’s premier noted that jet fuel is one of the biggest costs in their system because patients must fly south for specialized care. They want more care closer to home.

PEI’s potato sector appears largely spared. Lantz said preliminary analysis shows about $10 million in total PEI exports exposed and only about $2.5 million in agricultural products, with no indication potatoes are included.

Smith closed by saying Alberta remains relatively insulated but still wants a comprehensive deal that clears softwood, steel, aluminum, autos and the new issues. She hopes a deal can be reached this month rather than dragging into 2027.

The premiers meet Carney today. Lantz called it urgent. The test is whether the meeting produces actual leverage or more process language. Forestry families have already absorbed years of softwood duties and provincial policy choices that reduced fibre, closed mills and eliminated jobs. Eby correctly identified the American contradiction. He has far less to say about the domestic decisions that left those same families exposed in the first place. Carney will hear the unity talk. The workers need results.