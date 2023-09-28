Echoes of Accountability
Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie Leads the Charge for Rigorous Scrutiny Following an International Embarrassment; A Reckoning for Trudeau’s Administration?
In the shadow of an unfolding national embarrassment, Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie is taking decisive action in the wake of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s purportedly insufficient apology. The apology comes on the heels of a shocking incident where a former soldier of a Nazi military unit from World War II was allowed to attend and be recognized dur…