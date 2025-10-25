The Opposition with Dan Knight

Claudette Leece
5h

If people can’t see all the normal rights we have had, all the things in life we have expected are being chipped away by this communist government. They are doing everything in their power now, to make sure people who use vitamins and herbs to stay healthy or treat a disease with anything but the poison doctors like to prescribe, will find it impossible because so called Health Canada , is driving them out of business with insane rules and regulations. Too bad they don’t do that with the drugs dr can prescribe which often do not help but actually harm. During the plandemic, I worked front line in health care, only with seniors, I used a combination of simple vitamins with a couple of ones geared for strengthening your immune system and never had one sick day. Not one cold, nothing. Now they will make it harder for companies to sell in Canada. You will have to go underground like a meth addict to buy some of these products. It’s too bad they weren’t so careful with the drugs the governments happy to have dr give out, and people suffer more from side effects than the disease they initially go to see a dr for. Do you know drug companies do not have to share issues that go against the effectiveness or even if a drug works, so many drugs you take are not deemed safe by any standards but drug companies do not have to show that. If you ever watch in the US when they put a drug ad on, which is almost every commercial now in small print they show the hundreds of side effects this drug has. Now let’s crash our voting system, in AB the last civic elections Premier Smith demanded hand counting ballots because no one trusts the machines anymore. Of coarse the opposition was all up in arms, so what did the city do, and I know this because someone working at the election stated it was said but not outwardly spoken, run it terribly then we will make everyone mad and they will voice their displeasure and she drops that. So long lines because they didn’t hire nearly enough people, cut down on places to even vote because god forbid now adays you don’t make it so people don’t have to do anything to vote, that’s too much work. Even though they have days to vote , times it’s open are easy to access. They made sure msm spent every addition saying how terrible it is, how it will take weeks to get results. Our population is getting lazier and lazier to do anything that might actually change what their cities or countries are now doing and it’s not good. The big cities are falling apart, our economy is garbage, everyday you hear Edmonton and Calgary whine and complain about how their cities are being run into the ground, so the ones that made sure they voted were the ones that were fine with the way it’s going, used to be the other way around. In some places less than 30% showed up to vote. What do cities have to do, go house to house and bring ballots so folks will do their duty, then turn around and complain who gets voted in. We’re watching our country literally fall apart and the ones that made thing you can control is who you vote for. In our community all I heard was people who weren’t happy with the mayor, they call it the old boys club, less than 35% showed up, it was easy to get to, seniors or disabled could get a ride with one phone call, yet the apathy in Canada is outstanding. And the same people will still complain and how many showed up. We can’t depend on our politicians that’s obvious by watching the circus Doug Ford is, his 75M$ ad campaign this week, caused Trump to completely cancel any trade talks and you would think ON would be the one province that would grow a brain. Their auto industry is in danger of collapsing so Ford decides to pick a fight with Trump. If Trump crushes that province oh well then let’s see what the big man Ford does. I am conservative but I would dump him in a heartbeat before ON is destroyed. And people talk about the Liberals. I have never feared the demise of our country as I do now. I am grateful we have a Premier who stands up for us because Ottawa has become our enemy not our allies. And those down east that laugh about sovereignty they have groups that have travelled to the United States and spoken to senators and President Trump as much as any Premiers have in other provinces.

Luana Jo
4h

It should be treated as election interference, and it should come with criminal charges! Without consequences, nothing will change!

