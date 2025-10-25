Election Officials Warn MPs: Canada’s Ballot System Is Being Exploited
At a tense committee hearing, former Chief Electoral Officer Jean-Pierre Kingsley and Quebec’s Jean-François Blanchet told Parliament that “ballot flooding” is undermining public trust
What we just witnessed in Ottawa last Tuesday wasn’t a hearing, it was a slow-motion autopsy of Canadian democracy. The Procedure and House Affairs Committee gathered to talk about the so-called “Longest Ballot Committee,” a group of self-styled activists who decided to “protest” the electoral system by flooding ridings with hundreds of fake candidates, turning the act of voting into a bureaucratic endurance test. And what did the political class do about it? They shrugged. They nodded solemnly. They said “shared responsibility.”
In other words: nothing.
Former Elections Canada chief Jean-Pierre Kingsley and Quebec’s electoral officer Jean-François Blanchet were the adults in the room, the only people who seemed to understand what’s actually at stake when you weaponize procedure to destroy trust. Kingsley, who’s been overseeing elections since before most MPs had a LinkedIn page, didn’t mince words: “The Long Ballot Initiative is unjustified and exceedingly disruptive.” In other words, a circus.
He called voting the act that “establishes the very legitimacy of Parliament.” That used to mean something in this country. Now? It’s a joke being played on the people who still believe their vote matters.
Blanchet gave the numbers that should have every Canadian furious , 40 candidates in one riding, 91 in another, 214 in a third. Two hundred and fourteen names. That’s not democracy, that’s sabotage. He called it “a movement to challenge the voting system, not to get candidates elected.” Exactly. It’s the bureaucratic version of an online troll farm.
He told MPs what voters already know: “Overly long ballots irritate voters.” You think? Imagine trying to fold a sheet the size of a blueprint just to cast a vote for your MP. And yet, for this — for actively undermining elections — no one’s been charged, fined, or even reprimanded.
Then Conservative MP Blaine Calkins finally asked the question everyone else was too polite to touch: Should there be penalties for those who make a mockery of our electoral system? Kingsley didn’t hesitate: “Yes.” He said it should go to a court of law, not a bureaucrat, not some anonymous commissioner. A judge. A real trial. Because that’s how serious this is.
Meanwhile, the Liberals on the committee did what they always do, changed the subject. Instead of talking about ballot fraud, they went off about “AI misinformation” and “deepfakes.” Liberal MPs Élisabeth Brière and Arielle Kayabaga wrung their hands about artificial intelligence like it was the Terminator coming for democracy. Never mind that the real problem was sitting right in front of them: a political culture that treats fraud as performance art.
Blanchet dutifully played along, talking about Quebec’s Bill 98, a law that makes it a crime to knowingly spread false information. Sounds good on paper, until he admitted, “Even if there is proof beyond a reasonable doubt, we cannot finish the investigation in 33 days.” Translation: if you lie during an election, nothing happens until it’s over.
And who’s responsible for stopping it? According to Blanchet: “It’s a shared responsibility.” That’s bureaucrat-speak for no one is responsible.
Bloc MP Christine Normandin was at least honest enough to ask who really matters in this system — voters, candidates, or bureaucrats. Kingsley’s answer was simple and correct: “The voter.” Not the political parties, not the administrators — the voter. The problem is, no one in Ottawa governs that way anymore.
When Grant Jackson and Tako Van Popta, both Conservatives, pressed Kingsley on practical solutions like verifying signatures, he actually offered real answers. Yes, it can be done. Yes, technology can check duplicates. Yes, people who break the law should face charges in court. Real accountability.
Van Popta even raised the Charter issue. Could the government legally require 100 unique signatures per candidate? Kingsley said yes, it’s constitutional, it’s reasonable, and it doesn’t violate anyone’s rights. In other words, it’s common sense. Which is why Ottawa will probably never do it.
Then came Liberal MP Tim Louis, who managed to turn the entire hearing into a sermon on “media responsibility.” He asked if journalism could “protect democracy.” Kingsley’s response was devastating: put the CRTC in charge of social media. Force foreign platforms to register as third parties under the Elections Act. Make them accountable for what they broadcast into Canada. Sensible, right? But as Blanchet admitted, those companies “don’t care about provincial elections.”
That’s the story right there. The people who run your democracy don’t care about your democracy. The platforms don’t care. The bureaucrats can’t act. And the politicians especially the ones running the country, are too afraid of offending anyone to actually fix it.
So yes, the ballots are too long. The laws are too weak. The enforcement is nonexistent. And the voter the person who’s supposed to come first, is once again dead last.
In the end, Kingsley and Blanchet were the only ones who treated this fiasco like the constitutional crisis it is. Everyone else treated it like a panel discussion at a college campus.
This isn’t about paperwork or procedure. It’s about power, who holds it, who abuses it, and who’s dumb enough to keep pretending that a system this broken still represents the people.
Canada’s elections used to mean something. Now they’re a joke. And the punchline, as always, is on the voter.
It should be treated as election interference, and it should come with criminal charges! Without consequences, nothing will change!