Canada now has a two-track employment system. On one track, you’ve got over 1.6 million Canadians unemployed the official rate just jumped to 7.1%, the worst since 2016 outside the COVID crash. Youth joblessness? 14.5%. Alberta, supposedly an economic engine, bleeding at 8.4% unemployment. And those folks are drawing EI, funded by your tax dollars.

On the other track? The Temporary Foreign Worker pipeline. In 2024 alone, Ottawa issued over 162,000 TFW permits by October. And they’ve already budgeted another 82,000 entries in 2025. Think about that: while Canadians are struggling to find work, Ottawa is busy handing out golden tickets to foreign workers.

And let’s be honest about how this program actually works. It’s sold as a way to “fill labor shortages.” In practice, it often looks like a backdoor family reunification scheme. Business owner Abdul suddenly needs a “specialized” worker conveniently, his cousin in India just happens to fit the bill. So instead of waiting in line under the normal visa system, he comes in the side door through the TFW program. Legal? Sure. Exploitative? Absolutely. It undercuts the immigration rules that everyone else has to follow, and it keeps wages low for Canadians who should be first in line.

Here’s the part that makes you wonder if Ottawa is even trying: we’ve got two federal departments, Employment and Social Development Canada (who runs EI) and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (who runs TFW permits). Wouldn’t a functioning government have these two agencies talk to each other? One department says, “Hey, we’ve got 1.6 million people sitting on EI.” The other says, “We’ve got 162,000 employers asking for TFWs.” The obvious solution? Connect the dots. Fill Canadian jobs with Canadian workers first.

But that would require coordination and “coordination” is a foreign concept in Ottawa. These are the same geniuses who can’t keep escalators running in Parliament Hill without a three-year feasibility study. You expect them to line up two departments, EI and Immigration… and have a five-minute conversation? Forget it. Imagine the radical idea: one arm of government saying, “Hey, we’ve got 1.6 million Canadians unemployed and drawing EI…” and the other saying, “Oh great, we’ve got 162,000 employers begging for workers. Maybe, just maybe, we could match those two groups up.” That’s not rocket science. That’s not even science. That’s called basic competence. And Ottawa can’t even spell it.

Instead, Mark Carney’s Liberals keep the revolving door of cheap foreign labor spinning like a slot machine for Bay Street bosses and Liberal donors. Why pay a Canadian a fair wage when you can import someone on a temporary contract, someone who knows they can be shipped home the second they demand more money? That’s the dirty little secret of the TFW program. It’s not “filling labor shortages.” It’s wage suppression dressed up in bureaucratic buzzwords. And guess who pays for it? You do. Think about it. We’re watching youth unemployment at a staggering 14.5%, core working-age men at 6.4%, women at 5.7%, and Alberta — the supposed energy powerhouse — now bleeding with 8.4% unemployment. Whole sectors are losing jobs: professional/technical −26k, manufacturing −19k, transport −23k.

Here’s the truth: we are being governed by people so incompetent they can’t even spell the word accountability, let alone practice it. And yet, somehow, Canadians keep electing them. A Liberal Party so hollow, so unserious, so captured by Laurentian elites and Bay Street donors that they’d rather import 162,000 foreign workers than lift a finger for the 1.6 million unemployed Canadians rotting on EI.

This isn’t just bad policy. It’s contempt. Contempt for the truck driver in Red Deer. Contempt for the single mom in Windsor. Contempt for the young graduate in Halifax staring down 14.5% youth unemployment.

Mark Carney and his Liberals will tell you this is “filling labor shortages.” That’s a lie. This is wage suppression FULL STOP. This is a two-track system where Canadians pay the bill while their jobs are handed to somebody else through a program so abused it looks like a family reunification loophole.

And Ottawa? Too broken, too lazy, too self-satisfied to even connect the dots between EI and Immigration. Basic governance? Forget it. These people can’t keep the elevators working in Parliament Hill without a three-year study. You think they’ll protect your job? Not a chance.

So what do we do? We send a message. Loudly. Clearly. No, this isn’t about being a “Pierre Poilievre fanboy.” This is about survival. This is about finally putting an end to a decade of Liberal rot and handing Ottawa a Conservative majority. Not because they’re perfect, but because somebody needs to tell the Laurentian elite the cocktail class in Toronto and Montreal that this BS will not be tolerated anymore.

Canada deserves a government that works for Canadians. Period. If that means ripping the steering wheel out of the hands of the globalist clique now running this country into the ditch, then so be it. Because the alternative is what you see today: unemployment climbing, foreign workers flooding in, and ordinary citizens treated as afterthoughts in their own country.

That’s not policy its liberal incompetence on full display & And it’s time Canadians woke up and ended it.