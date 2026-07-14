The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

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LauraJ's avatar
LauraJ
Jul 14

"Equalization" has always been a Liberal vote buying sceme. Like everything the left does, it's disguised by a duplicitous name and description.

The western provinces are in Confederation to serve as resource colonies.

The commonwealth, in turn, is designed to be resource colonies for Europe.

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
Jul 14

“Equalization has become untethered from its original purpose.”

Sadly, one could say this about every single other government program, from socialized medicine to unemployment insurance, and Old Age Security.

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