Ottawa — Yesterday The House of Commons Ethics Committee had launched a high-stakes study into how Canada polices conflicts of interest at the very top of government. The timing is no accident. Because Canada just swore in Mark Carney—the former Goldman Sachs banker, Trudeau’s economic whisperer, and Brookfield Asset Management insider—as Prime Minister. He comes to office with a mountain of investments, deferred compensation, and ties to one of the most powerful globalist firms on the planet. And yet Canadians are told: Don’t worry, trust the “screen.”

Carney’s official ethics disclosure shows just how sprawling those interests really are. He parked his Brookfield stock options, deferred share units, and a long-term incentive plan tied to the Brookfield Global Transition Fund into a blind trust. And it’s not just current assets—Carney still holds deferred compensation from Brookfield, payouts he hasn’t yet collected. If federal policies in housing, energy, or infrastructure boost Brookfield’s value, those future benefits flow straight into his pocket. The Ethics Commissioner admitted this falls under a vague ‘reasonable person’ test, judged case by case. He holds private stakes in companies like Stripe, Partners Value Investments, Cultivo Land, and Watershed Technology, alongside shares in a boutique advisory firm called North of 60 Advisors. On top of that, through a third-party managed account, he owns positions in more than 560 publicly traded companies, ranging from Tesla, Nvidia, Alphabet, and Apple to defense giants like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, energy firms like Schlumberger, and even Canadian names like Lululemon.

The problem is that Canadians still don’t know the value of any of these holdings. The disclosure lists the companies, but not the dollar amounts. Is the Prime Minister sitting on a modest portfolio, or are we talking about millions in potential gains? Nobody outside his inner circle knows. And yet the so-called “ethics screen” is supposed to protect the public interest. That screen only restricts him from direct decisions affecting Brookfield and Stripe, and it’s enforced not by an independent watchdog but by his own chief of staff, Marc-André Blanchard, and the Clerk of the Privy Council, Michael Sabia. For everything else—sector-wide policies in housing, energy, climate, or defense—the Prime Minister is free to participate, even if those decisions make his blind trust a lot richer.

That “screen,” by the way, is nothing more than a piece of paper saying Carney won’t personally sign off on matters that might benefit his former employers. Who enforces it? His own Chief of Staff and the Clerk of the Privy Council—two people who literally work for him. There’s no independent oversight, no transparency, no checks. Just “trust us.”

That’s why the Ethics Committee launched this study—to ask the obvious: Can the fox really guard the henhouse?

Appearing before MPs, Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein gave his carefully scripted reassurance: the Conflict of Interest Act is meant to “allow talented people to move in and out of public life” while minimizing conflicts. He praised blind trusts and screens as adequate tools, even though everyone in the room knew the truth: Carney still knows what assets he parked in that blind trust, and those assets are tied to the same sectors—housing, energy, infrastructure—that his government regulates every single day.

If Canadians thought the Ethics Committee would get straight answers about Mark Carney’s conflicts of interest, they were sorely disappointed. Conservative MP Michael Barrett grilled Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein on why the Prime Minister’s wealth remains a state secret, and the exchange revealed just how flimsy the safeguards really are.

Barrett cut straight to the point. Why don’t Canadians know the value of the Prime Minister’s holdings? It’s one thing to disclose that Carney owns shares or options in Brookfield or Stripe, but what matters is the scale. A $50,000 stake doesn’t carry the same weight as a $50 million one. “Why aren’t the values of assets disclosed?” Barrett demanded. “Don’t Canadians deserve to know whether decisions could make their Prime Minister millions richer?”

The Commissioner’s answer was pure Ottawa. Calm, procedural, and evasive, von Finckenstein explained that Parliament chose long ago to require disclosure of what is owned, not how much. Conflicts, he said, are managed through blind trusts or divestment. And then came the kicker: “There’s also the right to privacy.”

That’s right—the Ethics Commissioner of Canada suggested that Carney’s right to keep his wealth hidden outweighs the public’s right to know whether he profits from government decisions.

Barrett wasn’t having it. He shot back that blind trusts don’t solve the problem, because Carney knows exactly what he put in there. Why not require mandatory divestment, with independent reinvestment, so there’s no temptation and no perception of corruption?

The Commissioner bristled. That idea, he said, was “simplistic.” Worse, he argued it would create tax liabilities and discourage “qualified people” from seeking office. In other words: the rules are designed to protect the financial comfort of the political class, not the public interest.

Barrett didn’t let go. He asked the most obvious question of all: can the Ethics Commissioner’s office independently verify when the Prime Minister’s conflict screen is triggered, or do Canadians just have to trust that Carney’s own staff are enforcing it?

Once again, there was no clear answer. The Commissioner retreated into lofty language about the Act’s purpose—balancing public life with private interests. But the reality was obvious: there is no independent check. The “screen” lives and dies on the word of two men—Carney’s chief of staff and the Clerk of the Privy Council—both of whom ultimately serve the Prime Minister himself

If Michael Barrett’s grilling of the Ethics Commissioner revealed how little Canadians know about the value of Mark Carney’s assets, Michael Cooper’s line of questioning exposed something just as troubling: the so-called safeguards around those assets aren’t independent at all.

Barrett had already forced the Commissioner to admit that Carney’s right to privacy trumps Canadians’ right to know whether their Prime Minister could personally profit from government decisions. But Cooper went further, zeroing in on the “screen” that’s supposed to protect the public from conflicts of interest. What he uncovered was astonishing in its simplicity: the screen is policed not by an independent body, not by the Commissioner himself, but by Carney’s two most trusted insiders—his Chief of Staff and the Clerk of the Privy Council.

Cooper asked the Ethics Commissioner the question every Canadian would: If the screen is administered by Carney’s Chief of Staff and the Clerk of the Privy Council—both of whom work for him—what assurance do Canadians have it’s enforced properly?

Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein didn’t deny it. He confirmed that those two senior officials are the “logical administrators” of the screen because they are the “gatekeepers” of what reaches the Prime Minister. In other words, the very people who report to Carney decide which files he sees and which he doesn’t.

Cooper pressed further: So the effectiveness of this entire system rests on those two men? Are there any independent mechanisms? The Commissioner admitted there were none. The setup relies entirely on the “integrity” of the Chief of Staff and the Clerk, who have been instructed to consult the Commissioner “when in doubt.” There’s no outside reporting, no independent verification, no public transparency. Canadians are simply expected to trust Carney’s inner circle to police itself.

Finally, Cooper raised the loophole that matters most. The screen only applies to decisions targeting specific companies. It doesn’t apply to policies of “general application”—sector-wide laws or regulations—even if those policies could move markets and enrich companies in which Carney’s blind trust is invested. What counts as an exception? Only if one company’s stake is deemed “disproportionate.” So Cooper asked the obvious: What does disproportionate mean?

The Commissioner’s answer was vague: it’s determined case-by-case. The only example he could give was if one actor controlled about 60 percent of a sector. Anything less, it seems, is fair game for the Prime Minister to wade into—even if his own investments stand to benefit.

The exchange exposed what critics have been saying all along: the so-called ethics screen isn’t a firewall at all. It’s a curtain, managed by Carney’s loyal staff, with rules so flexible they can be bent to fit almost any circumstance.

It wasn’t just Conservatives sounding the alarm. Bloc Québécois MP Martin Terrio zeroed in on the sheer sprawl of Brookfield itself, pointing out that the firm controls more than 900 subsidiary companies worldwide. He pressed the Commissioner on how any “screen” could realistically account for that vast corporate empire, especially with the global minimum tax back on the table. Brookfield shifted its headquarters to the United States late last year, and Terrio warned that if Washington carved out an exemption, the company—and by extension Carney’s deferred compensation—could be positioned to cash in. The Commissioner dismissed those fears as a “general measure” rather than a company-specific decision, but Terrio’s point was clear: broad policies can still have billion-dollar consequences for a single firm.

Liberal MP Michelle Church took the opposite tack, asking about blind trusts in general. Her questions gave the Commissioner room to normalize the practice, painting it as commonplace and practically routine for cabinet ministers. He noted that dozens of office-holders have used them since 2007, with around twenty-two new trusts established each year. That framing downplayed the extraordinary scope of Carney’s portfolio—hundreds of holdings across virtually every sector of the economy—and treated his arrangement as nothing unusual.

Final Thoughts

So let’s be honest. Mark Carney isn’t living under some strict ethical regime. He isn’t being “held accountable.” He’s sitting on a mountain of Brookfield stock options, deferred payouts, and private stakes in companies that just happen to overlap with the policies his government writes. And the only thing standing between him and a personal windfall is… his Chief of Staff and the Clerk of the Privy Council. Two people who report directly to him. That’s not a safeguard. That’s a joke.

Ask yourself: has the “screen” ever actually been triggered? Has Carney ever once been told, “Sorry sir, you can’t touch this file—it might make you too rich”? Of course not. There’s no log, no audit, no reporting. Just empty assurances from Ottawa lifers who’ve perfected the art of telling you to shut up and trust them.

And the Ethics Commissioner? He basically admitted it: no independent oversight, no transparency, nothing. But don’t worry—if you have questions about whether the Prime Minister is enriching himself, just remember: he has a right to privacy.

This is the Canadian system in 2025: trust the elites, don’t ask questions, and whatever you do, don’t expect proof. We’ll be filing ATIPs to drag the truth out of them. Because unless someone forces transparency, Canadians will never know if Mark Carney has ever been stopped from cashing in on the policies he writes. Spoiler alert: he hasn’t.