The Opposition with Dan Knight

John Powell
10h

Institutionalized corruption. Carney elevates Trudeau style corruption to a new level. Degueulasse

Irene The Insomniac
9h

Carnage is here to finish the destruction of Canada that Trudeau and he started... while profiting his cronies and himself through pillaging the country.

Where are you Pierre Poillievere and the CPC? Why aren't you screaming about this?

