EV Dreams and Fiscal Nightmares: The Trudeau Government's Costly Bet on a Charged Future
Exploring the PBO's Report on Canada's Multi-Billion-Dollar EV Gamble and the Constitutional Quagmire of Trudeau's Green Policies
Welcome to a masterclass in governmental waste and misplaced priorities, courtesy of Justin Trudeau's administration. The Parliamentary Budget Officer's (PBO) latest report (Published on November 17, 2023) is a bombshell, revealing a staggering misuse of taxpayer dollars in the name of green policy. This isn't just a minor budgetary blunder; it's a $43.…