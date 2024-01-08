Feds more Concerned with Plastic Registry then Foreign Registry
As Canadians struggle under a burdensome carbon tax, their Prime Minister's lavish jet-setting and his government's blind eye to foreign interference paint a picture of irony and incompetence
What a farce! As Canadians buckle under the weight of a carbon tax, making it harder to heat their homes and drive their cars, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays the globe-trotter. Jet-setting to Jamaica with not just one, but two jets! Talk about a carbon footprint! It's almost comical, if it weren't so tragically hypocritical. While Trudeau enjoys hi…