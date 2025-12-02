The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Cannataro's avatar
Tony Cannataro
2d

Wow this is scary that we have a police force that is schakled by government trying to plug a hole the size of Niagara falls with their thumb. Then you have the fox in charge of the henhouse and the Liberanos government playing silly bugger in order to protect the elites from paying their share of taxes. Smells fishy?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
1d

Given how extensively regulated our banking & financial sectors are as well as the size & scope of the CRA, if there is fraud, money laundering and/or use of tax havens to avoid paying up, it's fairly clear either the gubbermint doesn't care or is implicit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dan Knight
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture