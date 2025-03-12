So, Marco Mendicino is back. Because, of course, he is.

The man could burn down a building, blame someone else for it, then get rehired as the fire chief—and that’s exactly what just happened. Trudeau’s former economic advisor and now unelected Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has decided that this guy—this absolute disaster of a politician—is the right person to help run his government as his intern chief of staff.

And let’s be clear: Mendicino wasn’t just brought back—he was hand-picked. Carney could have chosen literally anyone to help him transition into power. A fresh face. A competent administrator. Someone not fired in disgrace. But no, he went straight for one of the most dishonest and incompetent people in Trudeau’s entire cabinet.

And look, I get it. At this point, Liberal failure isn’t an accident—it’s a prerequisite. You don’t get ahead in this party by being competent. You get ahead by lying convincingly, by being shameless, and by making sure you’re part of the right club. Mendicino checks every one of those boxes.

Let’s walk through his greatest hits, because this is a highlight reel of failure so breathtakingly stupid, it would be funny—if it weren’t real life.

First up: the Emergencies Act. This was Mendicino’s Oscar-winning performance in the category of 'Best Political Lie to Justify a Police State.' When the truckers rolled into Ottawa, and Trudeau panicked like a soft-handed trust fund kid who had never seen a blue-collar worker before, Mendicino was the guy who went out there and said, “Don’t worry, guys. The police told us we have to do this.”

Except—oops!—they didn’t.

Every single law enforcement agency that testified denied ever asking for the Emergencies Act. So, Mendicino just made it up. He fabricated a justification for freezing bank accounts, seizing assets, and trampling civil liberties—and when he got caught? No consequences.

But maybe that was just a one-time mistake, right? Maybe he just forgot what police told him? Well, let’s talk about Paul Bernardo.

You remember Bernardo—the literal worst person in Canadian history? A serial killer and rapist so vile that just hearing his name makes Canadians sick? Well, when it was revealed in 2023 that Bernardo was being transferred to a nice, comfy medium-security prison, Mendicino acted shocked. “I had no idea!” he said. “This is outrageous!” he told reporters.

Except—oops!—he did know. His office was informed twice—once in March and again in May. In fact, his staff even discussed it with the Prime Minister’s Office. So either Mendicino was lying again, or his own department thought he was such an irrelevant moron that they didn’t even bother telling him. Which one is worse?

Now, let’s talk about the arson that never happened. During the Freedom Convoy protests, Mendicino went to Parliament and claimed that convoy supporters tried to burn down an apartment building. That’s right—he looked the nation in the eye and basically said, “These truckers are not just honking their horns, folks. They are actual terrorists.”

Except—oops!—Ottawa Police later confirmed there was zero evidence connecting the incident to the protesters. So, did Mendicino go back and say, “Oh, my bad, I shouldn’t have made that up”? Of course not. Because the lie had already served its purpose.

And speaking of "safety," let's talk about China's illegal police stations in Canada. You’d think the Minister of Public Safety would be on top of that, right? You’d think he’d be watching out for foreign governments running intimidation operations on Canadian soil. Well, good news—Mendicino said he totally shut them all down.

Except—oops!—he didn’t. Reports later revealed that some of these operations were still active long after he claimed they were gone. This was Mendicino’s signature move—lying just long enough to get through the news cycle, hoping no one checks later.

And then there’s Bill C-21, his brilliant attempt at gun control. Mendicino assured Canadians that the bill would not target hunters. No, no—this was about “assault-style” weapons. Only problem? The bill literally included amendments that would ban hunting rifles. When the entire country—including Indigenous groups and rural Canadians—called him out, he was forced to walk it back. So, either he didn’t read his own bill, or he was lying about it. You decide.

Oh, and if you think this pattern of dishonesty is new, it isn’t. Before he was even in politics, Mendicino was reprimanded by the Law Society of Upper Canada after submitting forged court documents in a drug case. He later blamed a junior colleague and claimed ignorance—because of course, nothing is ever his fault.

So, if you thought Liberals were going to change with Mark Carney… yeah.

I’ll admit it—I thought maybe, just maybe, the former globalist banker, Davos darling, and self-proclaimed economic genius would have the bare minimum level of self-awareness to at least pretend he was different from Trudeau. Maybe he’d try to distance himself from the corruption, incompetence, and outright buffoonery that defined the last decade of Liberal rule.

But nope! Turns out Carney didn’t even last five minutes before jumping straight into the swamp, cannonball style.

And let’s be honest—he looks perfectly at home in it. Like he’s been waiting his whole life to swap out the tailored banker suit for a pair of Trudeau’s soggy political swim trunks. Maybe being in England for so long insulated him from just how much Canadians hate this kind of garbage. Or maybe he just doesn’t care. Because who needs good judgment when you have blind Liberal loyalty?

This isn’t just a bad look—it’s a flashing neon sign that says “Nothing will change!” It’s bad judgment, it’s embarrassing, and it proves that Carney is just Trudeau in a different wrapper—maybe a little more polished, a little more corporate, but still serving up the same reheated swamp stew.

So if you thought Carney might bring even a tiny sliver of competence, honesty, or at the very least, a break from the Trudeau clown show—yeah, you never thought that.