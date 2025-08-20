The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Sinclair's avatar
Ian Sinclair
1d

Part of Carneys plan to weaken the country s economic stability,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rose_Anne's avatar
Rose_Anne
1h

Thanks for paying attention, Dan! (Good to see you back.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture