The headlines are polite. The money isn’t. If you want to know what investors really think about Canada right now, look no further then Canada's international transactions in securities. In June, foreign buyers scooped up $6.9 billion in Canadian bonds and then turned around and dumped federal debt by $1.3 billion. Read that again. They’ll take yield from provinces and corporations, but they’re not lining up for Ottawa’s IOUs. That isn’t confidence; that’s scavenging.

Equities tell the same story, only louder. Foreign investors sold another $3.0 billion in Canadian stocks, with the banks and transportation names taking the hit. You don’t bail on bank shares in a country you believe is stable and growing; you bail when the future looks shaky. Under Mark Carney’s neat, technocratic rule, it looks shaky. The sales say more than any press conference ever could.

Meanwhile, the people with actual money inside the country are voting with their feet. Canadians bought $8.2 billion in foreign equities, including $5.7 billion in U.S. stocks—on top of a massive $14.3 billion the month before. They also dumped $7.5 billion in U.S. government bonds and pivoted into corporate credit instead. That’s not diversification; that’s a hedge against their own backyard.

So while ordinary families juggle rent hikes and grocery bills, the well-connected are quietly moving capital to places where growth is real and leadership exists. The pattern is obvious: foreigners are skittish about Canada’s prospects, and Canadian elites are acting like the smart money always does—leaving before the crowd figures it out. If this is what “stability” looks like after a decade of Liberal management, investors have delivered the verdict already.